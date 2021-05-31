June is the month of the big releases of Disney Plus. After waiting (and a lot) Loki disembarks in the company’s streaming service accompanied by a good number of movies and series for Star. The new Marvel series is undoubtedly one of the most important Disney Plus premieres, not only of the month, also of the year.

With Loki, Disney Plus continues the path started with WandaVision within the new Marvel series strategy that forms the start of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A phase that is expected to have its impact on the cinema with the premiere of Black Widow and Los Eternos.

Although as we say the Marvel series is the highlight, it is not the only premiere. In June you can also see the movie Raya and the Last Dragon without paying the extra that until now had to be disbursed by Premir Access. In addition, on June 18, Luca, another of the great Disney content that enlarges the catalog of the streaming service, will also be released. And there is more.

All Disney Plus and Star Releases June 2021

Films



Stripe and the Last Dragon, premiering June 4 Kingsman, premiering The Secret Service, premiering June 4 We Again, premiering June 4 Me, Robot, premiering June 4 Mighty Minds, premiering June 4 Transporter (1 & 2), premiering 11 June Luca, premiered on June 18

Series

In Marvel Studios’ Loki, the fickle villain Loki (Tom Hiddleston) reprises his role as the God of Deception in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Kate Herron is directing it and Michael Waldron is the main screenwriter.

Genius, premiere on Aretha, premiere on June 4 Family Dad Season 19, premiere on June 4 Loki, premiere on June 9 The Twilight, premiere on June 11 Animation Season 2, premiere on June 11 With love, Victor Season 2, premiere on June 18 My name is Earl, Opening June 18 The Wonderful Benedict Society, opening June 25 Grown-Ish Season 1, opening June 25



Documentaries and other Disney Plus premieres

Pride, released June 25, Wolfgang, released June 25

