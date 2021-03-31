The premieres of Disney Plus continue to add content to its catalog with the help of Star. With the occasional absence in the Disney section, the service focuses in April with more films and series that come directly to its new service.

A month in which the company continues to strengthen the Star fund with the arrival of great movies like Nomadland, which is still in theaters, Three advertisements on the outskirts or La Favorita. And series of the level of Grey’s Anatomy or the season finale of Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

A catalog application, that of the Disney Plus premieres, already with an eye to the arrival in the coming months of Black Widow, Loki and Obi-Wan Kenobi as key points for this 2021.

All Disney Plus and Star Releases in April 2021

Films



Three commercials outside, opening April 2 Can you forgive me someday ?, opening April 2 The Shape of Water, opening April 9 The Grand Budapest Hotel, opening April 16 The Favorite, opening April 23 Nomaland, premiering April 30, The Empty Man: The Last Day Messenger, premiering April 23, The Day To Come, premiering April 30.

Series



Falcon and the Winter Soldier, season finale premiere on April 23, Grey’s Anatomy, season 17, premiere April, Good Trouble season 2, premiere April 2, Air Kisses, final episode, premiere April 2 .Vis a Vis, full series, premiere April 2.Solar Opposites season 2, premiere April 9. Angel, complete series, premiere April 9.The Mister, premiere April 16.Black Narcissus, premiere April 16. Genius season 1, premiering April 16, You’re the Worst, full series, premiering April 30.

Documentaries



Emotions of the Earth, opening April 16, The Secret of the Whales, opening April 22.

All Disney Plus releases are available with a monthly or yearly subscription.

