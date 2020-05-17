All will be allowed to open, regardless of the phase of their health district

At the moment, all clients must request an appointment to avoid crowds

All concessionaires nationwide will be allowed to open their doors from tomorrow, regardless of the phase in which their province or Autonomous Community is immersed, as established in Ministerial Order 414/2020 published yesterday in the BOE. By appointment, yes, despite the fact that human trafficking in brand establishments is usually almost testimonial.

Little by little, the dealers begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Last week, the Government decided to make an exception for both concessionaires and ITVs and allowed them to be opened in health districts that accessed Phase 1 – always by appointment – including those that exceed 400 square meters in area, despite the fact that the law originally stipulated otherwise.

But next week, starting on Monday specifically, the new step forward will come in the form of opening of each and every one of the concessionaires of the Spanish territory, regardless of their size, place or phase in which their territorial unit is. Again, always by appointment to avoid any crowding.

This has been decreed by Ministerial Order 414/2020 published yesterday in the BOE, which also comes with guidelines for the correct return to activity. It should be remembered that the automotive industry must abide by a prevention protocol in the restart of activity, according to the Ministry of Health and the main associations related to the industry.

On the other hand, in order to maximize the safety of the dealers, Faconauto has created the seal ‘Concessionaire protected against Covid-19’, which does nothing more than show the “commitment of the dealers to adopt the necessary measures in their facilities and vehicles to build trust and confidence in your customers and employees. ”

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.