Joe Robert Cole, producer and screenwriter among others of the blockbuster of superheroes Black Panther, directs this drama about the violent drift of a young black man who (occurs in the first sequence) ends up in prison for a murder among gang members. A life caught between the blows of the schoolyard and those of the prison. The best thing about the film is its protagonist, Ashton Sanders, an actor who appears here escorted by other promises of his generation such as Christopher Meyer or Isaiah John and who deserves to be tracked since he played the tormented teenager of Moonlight, the tough and beautiful Barry Jenkins film that in 2016 was a turning point in Hollywood’s gaze to the African American community.

Once again the work of Sanders stands out: the sadness of his gaze and the ribs of his gait express the pressure cooker of a boy overcome by circumstances. It is the best asset of a film that moves between social denunciation (the obstacles to earn a living without committing crime, family violence) and the neons of gang aesthetics (gold, cars, girls, music and drugs). The escalation of the character is measured in one of the best sequences in the film, in which the young man brutally hits a man for a traffic argument due to the impotence of his own mother.

But All day and one night it tries to touch too many sticks of the African-American agenda: racism, unemployment, premature pregnancies or the prison massification that scandalously affects the black population. A poorly measured gibberish that ends up diluting the true subject of the film, which is the doom and redemption of a young man incapable of aspiring to much more than following in the footsteps of his father, a poor devil played by Jeffrey Wright whose presence should be vertebral but It does not go beyond a cartoon about parental-filial relationships.

ALL DAY AND ONE NIGHT

Direction: Joe Robert Cole.

Performers: Ashton Sanders, Christopher Meyer, Jeffrey Wright, Andrea Ellsworth.

Platform: Netflix.

Genre: drama. United States, 2020.

Duration 120 minutes.