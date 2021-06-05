all data, video and prices

The updated Seat Ibiza is already on sale in Spain at a starting price of 19,410 euros. These are the keys to the new and very renewed Spanish utility.

June 4, 2021 (14:30 CET)

The new Seat Ibiza 2021, on video.

The fifth generation Seat Ibiza received a few weeks ago its corresponding “restyling”Mid-cycle, and now available at dealers of the Spanish brand. Although on the outside it does not seem to change much, the great news are inside the Ibiza, which has incorporated many of the technological innovations that had been released in the latest models of the house, such as the Seat Ateca or Lion.

The Seat Ibiza is still at the top of the sales charts in Spain: on May 2021 It was the second best selling, only behind his brother and also recently updated Seat Arona; In the accumulated of the year, the Spanish utility vehicle is the third best-selling vehicle in our country. More reasons to keep updating one of the brand’s best sellers.

New Seat Ibiza 2021.

Seat Ibiza 2021: changes on the outside … but above all on the inside

The new Seat Ibiza already incorporates the 100% LED technology as standard in the headlights, the new typography of his name in the rear, the new logo –Now in a two-tone chrome finish–, new body colors (Sapphire Blue and Asphalt Blue) and renews the designs of its wheels (17 and 18 inches). Inside, the qualities of the materials have improved, with a soft-touch center console, new multifunction steering wheel upholstered in Nappa leather, new vents, ambient lighting…

The novelties in the Seat Ibiza also focus on the technological section– Available dashboard displays are 20 percent larger (8.25 or 9.2 inches), incorporating the Digital Cockpit 10.25-inch (standard or optional depending on finish), the Full Link system, with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Mirror Link wireless connectivity, the natural voice recognition system with the commands “Hello, Hello” and the Seat Connect system third generation to know information in real time in the car and in the mobile app.

In what driving assistants is concerned, we must talk about a very complete list of options: it joins the range of the travel assistant, with adaptive cruise control for semi-autonomous driving up to 210 km / h or the eCall emergency call system as standard. But also, we must talk about the emergency braking assistant, fatigue detector, involuntary lane departure assistant, traffic sign recognition, high-beam assistant …

Interior of the new Seat Ibiza 2021.

Seat Ibiza 2021: engines and prices

The updated Seat Ibiza begins its commercial life in Spain with four mechanical options: three gasoline, with the motor 1.0 MPI 80 hp and five-speed manual transmission as an access point, the 1.0 110hp EcoTSI (six-speed manual or seven-speed DSG) and the 1.5 EcoTSI 150 hp, the latter with cylinder deactivation system. The fourth variant available is the 1.0 TGI of CNG and 90 CV, which has the ECO label of the DGT.

Seat will offer the new Ibiza, which maintains its intact dimensions, on four trim levels: Reference, Style, Xcellence and FR, with “Plus” options more equipped and cheaper than before.

New Seat Ibiza 2021

Prices1.0 TSI 110 CV Style 19,410 euros 1.0 TSI 110 CV Style Plus 19,610 euros 1.0 TSI 110 CV Xcellence 20,980 euros 1.0 TSI 110 CV Xcellence Plus 21,180 euros 1.0 TSI 110 CV DSG Xcellence 23,460 euros 1.0 TSI 110 CV DSG Xcellence Plus 23,668 euros 1.0 TSI 110 CV FR 22,320 euros 1.0 TSI 110 CV FR Plus 22,528 euros 1.0 TSI 110 CV DSG FR 24,820 euros 1.0 TSI 110 CV DSG FR Plus 25,028 euros 1.5 TSI 150 CV DSG FR 26,360 euros 1.5 TSI 150 CV DSG FR Plus 26,568 euros 1.0 TGI 90 CV Reference 19,490 euros 1.0 TGI 90 CV Reference Plus 19,690 euros 1.0 TGI 90 CV Style 20,580 euros 1.0 TGI 90 CV Style Plus 20,780 euros 1.0 TGI 90 CV Xcellence 22,010 euros 1.0 TGI 90 CV Xcellence Plus 22,210 euros 1.0 TGI 90 CV FR 23,090 euros 1.0 TGI 90 CV FR Plus 23,290 euros

