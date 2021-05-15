all data and photos

The new creation of the Genesis brand is the G70 Shooting Brake, a colorful vehicle with a family body with marked coupe shapes in its rear area.

May 14, 2021 (11:10 CET)

Genesis G70 Shooting Brake

The Genesis’s first family-bodied vehicle is the G70 Shooting Brake, a car initially developed and conceived for Europe.

The technical starting point is based on the G70 sedan and the new ShootinG Brake It will be the fifth model of the firm, in addition to those already announced G70, G80, GV70 and GV80. According to the official press release, sales of the new Shooting Brake in our continent will begin this summer.

The main rivals of the familiar Genesis coupe will be the Audi A4 Avant, BMW 3 Series Touring and Mercedes C-Class Estate, among others. Regarding its first technical data that has been released, the G70 Shooting Brake measures 4,685mm long, 1,850mm wide and 1,400mm high, while the wheelbase stands at 2,835mm.

Genesis G70 Shooting Brake

The large volume of cargo capacity available in the trunk It will be one of the main assets of this new car, as the brand itself has been able to assure. At the moment, the specific volume has not been specified, but the firm assures that it will have up to 40 percent more capacity compared to the G70 sedan version. Inside, the rear seats can be folded in a 40:20:40 configuration, allowing for the transport of objects of all sizes.

On an aesthetic level, the front area offers the Same bumper, grille and split headlight styling seen on the G70 sedan. In the rear area, the slim taillights of the headlamps with identical graphics to the G70 stand out, but now they stand out in the tailgate where the name ‘Genesis’ is displayed in the middle, just above the nomenclature and model designation. On the other hand, the rear bumper has been adapted to the Shooting Brake style and ends with a four-wing diffuser. Also notable is a roof-mounted spoiler that incorporates the third brake light.

Genesis G70 Shooting Brake

As expected, the Interior design of this new Shooting Brake variant is practically similar to the sedan version, the same style that is reflected in the multimedia information and entertainment system, in the different controls and controls, in the center console, in the position of the cup holders and storage spaces and in the multifunction steering wheel with three spokes, among others.

Finally, at a mechanical level, for the moment the mechanical offer of this new G70 Shooting Brake has not been detailed, but everything indicates that it will be similar to the thrusters available in the G70 sedan, that is, two petrol (a 2.0 Turbo four-cylinder 252 hp and a 3.5 V6 Turbo 380 hp) and a diesel (a 2.2D 210 hp). As it is a vehicle specially designed for Europe, a 48V mild-hybrid micro-hybrid version or some plug-in hybrid type variant that would borrow from the new models of Hyundai-Kia Motor Group, the automobile group to which it belongs, should not be ruled out. Genesis.