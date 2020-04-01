The Tour de France is still alive, for the time being, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. The most important race in world cycling is saved from the new update of the International Cycling Union, who announced that no race may be held until at least June 1. The French round begins at the end of that month, therefore, it has managed to temporarily save the furniture, unlike the Giro d’Italia and the Classics of pavés and Ardennes.

«The UCI extends the suspension of cycling events until June 1, 2020 and it continues the consultations for the reorganization of the International Calendar of the UCI », explained the highest organism of the world cycling, which has made the decision to postpone the calendar for the second time in two weeks.

The AIOCC (organizers), AIGCP (teams) and CPA (cyclists) met this Wednesday electronically “Given the seriousness of the health situation worldwide” and decided “unanimously” to extend the suspension until June 1 and “until further notice”. “The UCI also decided that this extension would apply to all cycling disciplines and to all categories of cyclists.”

This decision affects tests such as the Critérium Dauphiné, scheduled from May 31 to June 7, or the Tour de Romandía, which was already affected by the previous postponement. Also, the Tour of the Basque Country, the Walloon Arrow, Liege-Bastogne-Liege, Paris Roubaix, the Volta a Catalunya, among many others, as well as the Giro, which was to begin on May 9, have already announced their cancellations.

“In its role as the governing body of our sport, the UCI is working on a framework for the future UCI international route calendar, based on their exchanges with stakeholders and prioritizing the big three laps and the Classics. The result of this internal work will be communicated when the conditions are adequate, “they settled.