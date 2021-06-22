all crosses and when will they be played

06/22/2021 at 1:03 PM CEST

Every time there is less for the grand final of the European Championship on July 11 at Wembley. With the third day of the group stage almost over, the gaps in the final knockout draw are already being filled. The Eurocup enters its decisive phase and this Wednesday we will have the sixteen teams that will go to the round of 16, that is, the two best in each group and the four best third parties.

Confirmed first crosses

From group A, Italy the first place has been secured, Welsh the second and Switzerland, with four points, will enter as one of the best third teams to the round of 16 phase.

From group B, Belgium, after his victory against Finland, established himself as the leader of his group, ahead of Denmark -which eliminated Russia- Y Finland, who will have to wait for the rest of the groups to know if they enter as third or not.

From group C, Holland achieved the first position after beating Macedonia, followed by Austria and in third position and still with options, Ukraine.

With groups A, B and C already closed, we already have the first crossings assured. The first round of 16 crossing between Italy – Austria will be played next Saturday in London at 9:00 p.m. The cross between Wales – Denmark It will also be next Saturday, June 26, but in this case in Amsterdam at 6:00 p.m.

The leader of group C, Netherlands will play round of 16 in Budapest on June 27 at 6:00 p.m. against the third of the group, still to be decided, D, E or F.

Belgium, for its part, will play the round of 16 against a third group that has yet to be decided (A, D, E or F) at La Cartuja de Seville Sunday June 27 at 9:00 p.m.

What remains to be defined

Groups D, E and F have yet to close, and they will celebrate the last day of their group between this Tuesday and Wednesday. Today is the turn of England, which faces the last game of the group stage with the duty to beat the Czech Republic if they want to pass as group first, while Croatia and Scotland play a ‘final’ in Hampden Park to try to extend their journey in this Eurocup.