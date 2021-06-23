all crosses and when will they be played

06/23/2021

On at 20:12 CEST

Every time there is less for the grand final of the European Championship on July 11 at Wembley. With the third day of the group stage almost over, the gaps in the final knockout draw are already being filled. The Eurocup enters its decisive phase and this Wednesday we will have the sixteen teams that will go to the round of 16, that is, the two best in each group and the four best third-parties.

Confirmed first crosses

From group A, Italy the first place has been secured, Welsh the second and Switzerland, with four points, will enter as one of the best third teams to the round of 16 phase.

From group B, Belgium, after his victory against Finland, established himself as the leader of his group, ahead of Denmark -which eliminated Russia- Y Finland, who will have to wait for the rest of the groups to know if they enter as third or not.

From group C, Holland achieved the first position after beating Macedonia, followed by Austria and in third position and still with options, Ukraine.

From group D, England got the first place, with Croatia second and with the Czech Republic, third.

And finally, group E, the last one to be closed. Sweden qualified as first, Spain did so as second and Slovakia, which has been third, no longer has a chance to be among the best third.

This is, for the moment, the final table of the Eurocup

| SPORT.es

With groups A, B, C, D and E already closed, we already have some crossings insured. The first round of 16 crossing between Italy – Austria will be played next Saturday in London at 9:00 p.m. The cross between Wales – Denmark It will also be next Saturday, June 26, but in this case in Amsterdam at 6:00 p.m.

The leader of group C, Netherlands will play round of 16 in Budapest on June 27 at 6:00 p.m. against the third of the group, still to be decided, D, E or F.

Belgium, for its part, will play the round of 16 against a third group that has yet to be decided (A, D, E or F) at La Cartuja de Seville Sunday June 27 at 9:00 p.m.

Spain will play Croatia in Copenhagen on June 28 at 6:00 p.m., while Sweden will play against Ukraine or the Czech Republic in Glasgow on June 29 at 9:00 p.m.

It only remains to define what happens in group F. Germany and France, favorites to be sure in the Eurocup. We will see what happens with Portugal.