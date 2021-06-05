all conferences and event schedules

One of the multiple events that were canceled during 2020 due to the pandemic was the E3, the largest and most important video game expo in the world. This year, however, the organizers made efforts to come back in style. E3 2021 will be a reality, although now transformed into an entirely digital event. Fortunately, a large number of companies will meet to present the news with which they intend to conquer consumers.

E3 2021 will be held June 12-15. The companies that have already confirmed their participation are: Xbox / Bethesda, Nintendo, Ubisoft, Take-Two, Capcom, Square Enix, Bandai Namco, Take-Two Interactive, Warner Bros. Interactive, SEGA and Gearbox Software, Devolver Digital and Valve, among many others. Of course, we cannot ignore the absence of the big three: PlayStation, EA, and Activision Blizzard. In the case of the first two, it is not surprising, since they were already out of E3 from past editions.

PlayStation has not yet announced its plans regarding a new presentation, although we will surely have news between July and September. For its part, EA will not be completely far from E3 2021, since next June 9 it will present the new Battlefield. In addition, on July 22 it will celebrate another edition of EA Play. The big unknown is Activision Blizzard, since they recently canceled Blizzcon 2021 and it is still pending to know the Call of Duty this year.

E3 2021 conferences and schedules

Despite the great absences, E3 2021 is very exciting for the gaming community. And it is that after a complicated year, it is evident that the players are eager to know what the industry holds in the immediate future; even more so because a new generation of consoles has just started. If you are one of the people who does not plan to miss any conference, it would be better to prepare your calendar to write down the information that we are about to provide you. You can see all the conferences on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Saturday June 12

EventSpainMexicoArgentinaGuerrilla Collective17: 0010: 0012: 00E3 2021 Pre-Show19: 0012: 0014: 00 Ubisoft21: 0014: 0016: 00 Return DirectTo be defined To be defined To be defined

Sunday June 13

EventSpainMexicoArgentinaE3 2021 Pre-Show17: 4510: 4512: 45Xbox / Bethesda19: 0012: 0014: 00Square Enix21: 1514: 1516: 15PC Gaming ShowTBDTBDFuture Games Show01: 00 (June 14) 18: 0020: 00

Tuesday June 15

EventSpainMexicoArgentinaNintendo Direct18: 0011: 0013: 00E3 2021 Awards Show TBD TBD TBD

