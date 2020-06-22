As planned, Apple is holding its annual developer conference, WWDC20, which this year is online. And as usual, the Cupertino company has advanced the news of the next generations of their respective operating systems: iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, macOS and watchOS.

We are going to stop at this last one, which is already in its seventh version, to tell you the news regarding WatchOS 6 that will arrive in September to Apple’s smart watch, the Apple Watch. These include, for example, improved personalization tools, new training modes and sleep monitoring.

New modes, greater customization and much more

Leaving aside the new Apple Watch widget that will include iOS 14 and iPadOS 14, the most important developments affecting the Apple smart watch they are what will bring Watch OS 7. This time, Apple has emphasized customization with new settings of the watch face that can be edited and shared.

Sleep tracking is also added, the automatic handwash detectionPlus additional types of training including dancing and a new hearing health feature. In addition, Maps will be updated with instructions for cycling routes and Siri will offer language translation.

New and more customizable spheres

watchOS 7 offers new ways to discover and share unique combinations to completely configure the watch face and adapt to any activity or lifestyle. The spheres are much more customizable and can be shared through Messages or Mail. In addition, it is possible to discover new spheres through the App Store or even from links to websites and social media channels.

Additionally, the Pro Chronograph dial is now more detailed and includes a tachymeter to calculate speed depending on the time traveled in a fixed distance; the Photos dial offers color filters and the X-Large dial has been revamped.

On the other hand, spheres can now include multiple complications, so with Glow Baby parents can track bottle feeding, breastfeeding, pull statistics, and naps, while Dawn Patrol can show surfers the tide, wind speed, and water temperature.

Sleep tracking

It is something that has been rumored for a long time, and we will finally have it in WatchOS 7. The Apple Watch will provide tools to help users get enough sleepGo to bed in good time and create a routine before bed to meet your sleep goals.

Through the watch’s accelerometer micro-motion detection, which indicates breathing during sleep, Apple Watch intelligently recognizes when the user is sleeping and how much sleep each night. In the morning, it is possible to consult a visualization of night sleep, including waking and sleeping periods, as well as a graph showing your weekly sleep trend.

Wind Down allows iPhone and Apple Watch users to create a personalized routine before bed, including setting a specific scene in the Home app with a relaxing soundscape or a favorite meditation app. In sleep mode, Apple Watch turns on Do not disturb and automatically darkens the screen at night.

To help users wake up without disturbing their partner, Apple Watch offers a silent haptic alarm or soft sounds, while the activation screen shows the current battery level. Depending on personal charging behavior, if the battery is too low an hour before bed, Apple Watch reminds you to charge it before bed.

Automatic handwash detection

Now that hygiene measures have taken on special relevance, Apple Watch will use motion sensors, the microphone and machine learning to automatically detect movements and sounds typical of handwashing. At that time, a 20-second countdown will start, and if the user finishes earlier, they will be asked to continue washing.

Also, the Apple Watch can remind us to wash our hands when we go home and the Health app on iPhone will show the frequency and duration of handwashing, as well as information on the importance of this practice for general health.

More training modes

WatchOS 7 offers four new types of training that support powerful custom heart rate and motion algorithms: Core Training, Dance, Functional Strength Training and Cooldown. For Dance, the Apple Watch will combine the data from the heart rate sensor with the data from the accelerometer and gyroscope. According to Apple, it has been tested with the most popular dance styles for exercise: Bollywood, cardio dance, hip-hop and Latin dance.

On the other hand, iPhone Activity app is now called Fitness and has been redesigned to provide an optimized view of data including Daily Activity, Workouts, Awards and Activity Trends on one tab, and Shared Activities and Activity Competitions on another.

Other new features of WatchOS 7

Hearing health: WatchOS 7 will show notifications when total headphone hearing has reached 100% of the WHO’s weekly amount of safe hearing (80 decibels for about 40 hours per week). We will also be able to see how long we have been exposed to high levels of decibels each week in the Health application on iPhone and we will be able to control the maximum level of the volume of the headphones.

Bike routes: Now we can see instructions for cycling directly on the wrist and Maps will indicate when we should walk or climb stairs to save time. The user can choose a route that avoids steep hills, reaches the destination faster or takes the most direct path.

Siri as a translator– In addition to translating many languages ​​from the wrist, the Shortcuts app is now also available on Apple Watch and can be accessed as a complication.

When will WatchOS 7 arrive and what models

The developer beta of watchOS 7 is available to members of the Apple Developer Program at developer.apple.com starting today. Also, for the first time, a public beta of WatchOS 7 It will be available to watchOS users next month at beta.apple.com.

The new version of Apple’s operating system for your smartwatch will be available this fall as a software update for Apple Watch Series 3, Apple Watch Series 4, and Apple Watch Series 5 paired with iPhone 6s or later with iOS 14 or later. However, Apple cautions that some features may not be available in all regions or all languages ​​or on all devices.