all codes for PS3, PS4, PS5, Xbox and PC

GTA V continues to be one of the best-selling titles on all platforms. Whether it’s PS4, PS5, Xbox, or PC, Rockstar’s title is one of the most powerful, richest, and most fun to get lost in for hours on end.

GTA V cheats let you pass the game effortlessly. Especially if you get stuck at some point. Plus, if you’ve already had it, it’s a great way to create massive chaos throughout Los Santos and a great way to make the wait more enjoyable while GTA 6 arrives.

You have to keep in mind that if you activate the GTA V cheats you will not be able to get trophies on any platform, so if what you are looking for is to go for 100% of the game’s achievements, activating the GTA V codes will not allow you . Therefore it is always better to activate the cheats when you have finished it and use a different game than the main one.

The tricks of GTA V allows you from getting invincibility to get all kinds of weapons, gadgets or even modify the game climate to use it to your advantage. On each platform the use of cheats is different. Each one has its own sets, but keep in mind that you can always use the cell phone to enter the tricks by calling a specific number; regardless of the platform you play on.

GTA V cheats

Drunk mode

Increase your drunkenness, making you clumsy.

PS3 / PS4 – Triangle, Right, Right, Left, Right, Square, O, Left Xbox One / Xbox 360 – Y, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, B, Left PC – LIQUOR Cell phone – 1 -999-547867.

Fast swimming

Increase your swimming speed.

PS3 / PS4: Left, Left, L1, Right, Right, R2, Left, L2, Right. Xbox One / Xbox 360: Left, Left, LB, Right, Right, RT, Left, LT, Right. PC – GOTGILLS. Cell phone – 1-999-46844557.

Fast sprint

Increase sprint speed.

PS3 / PS4 – Triangle, Left, Right, Right, L2, L1, Square. Xbox One / Xbox 360 – Y, Left, Right, Right, LT, LB, X. PC – CATCHME. Cell Phone – 1-999-228 -2463.

Maximum health and armor

Gives you health and full body armor.

PS3 / PS4: O, L1, Triangle, R2, X, Square, O, Right, Square, L1, L1, L1 Xbox One / Xbox 360 – B, LB, Y, RT, A, X, B, Right, X, LB, LB, LB.PC – TURTLE. Cell phone – 1-999-887-853.

Super jump

It gives you a much higher jump.

PS3 / PS4 – L2, L2, Square, O, O, L2, Square, Square, Left, Right, X. Xbox One / Xbox 360: Left, Left, Y, Y, Right, Right, Left, Right, X, RB, PSTN – HOPTOIT Cell Phone – 1-999-467-8648

Invincibility

Block all damage.

PS3 / PS4 – Right, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Left, X, Triangle Xbox One / Xbox 360: Right, A, Right, Left, Right, RB, Right, Left, A, Y. PC – PAINKILLER Cell phone – 1-999-724-6545537.

Reload special ability

It gives you a full bar of energy for your character’s ability.

PS3 / PS4 – X, X, Square, R1, L1, X, Right, Left, X. Xbox One / Xbox 360 – A, A, X, RB, LB, A, Right, Left, A. PC – POWERUP. Cell Phone – 1-999-769-3787.

Aim in slow motion

Aiming down will activate slow motion mode.

PS3 / PS4: Square, L2, R1, Triangle, Left, Square, L2, Right, X. Xbox One / Xbox 360 – X, LT, RB, Y, Left, X, LT, Right, A.PC – DEADEYES. Cell phone – 1-999-332-3393.

Parachute

Add a usable parachute to your character.

PS3 / PS4 – Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, Left, Left, Right, L1 Xbox One / Xbox 360: Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, Left, Left, Right, LB.PC – SKYDIVE. Cell Phone – 1-999-759-3483.

Skyfall

He throws you out of the air from high in the sky.

PS3 / PS4 – L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right Xbox One / Xbox 360 – LB, LT, RB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, LB, LT, RB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right PC – SKYFALL Cell phone – 1-999-759-3255

Raise the search level

Increase your Wanted level by one star.

PS3 / PS4 – R1, R1, O, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right Xbox One / Xbox 360 – RB, RB, B, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right PC – FUGITIVETell Phone – 1-999-384-48483

Less search level

Lowers its Wanted on a Star level.

PS3 / PS4 – R1, R1, O, R2, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left Xbox One / Xbox 360 – RB, RB, B, RT, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left. PC – LAWYERUP Cell phone – 1-999-529-93787.

Weapons and ammunition

He gives you a sawed-off shotgun, a sniper rifle, an assault rifle, a submachine gun, a pistol, grenades, an RPG, and a knife.

PS3 / PS4: Triangle, R2, Left, L1, X, Right, Triangle, Down, Square, L1, L1, L1. Xbox One / Xbox 360 – Y, RT, Left, LB, A, Right, Y, Down, X, LB, LB, LB.PC – TOOLUP. Cell phone – 1-999-866-587.

Explosive melee attacks

Punches blow things up.

PS3 / PS4 – Right, Left, X, Triangle, R1, O, O, O, L2.Xbox One / Xbox 360: Right, Left, A, Y, RB, B, B, B, LT.PC – HOTHANDS. Cell phone – 1-999-468-42637.

Explosive rounds

Shooting things makes them explode.

PS3 / PS4 – Right, Square, X, Left, R1, R2, Left, Right, Right, L1, L1, L1 Xbox One / Xbox 360 – Right, X, A, Left, RB, RT, Left, Right, Right, LB, LB, LB.PC – HIGHEX. Cell Phone – 1-999-444-439.

Incendiary ammunition

Shooting at things sets them on fire.

PS3 / PS4 – L1, R1, Square, R1, Left, R2, R1, Left, Square, Right, L1, L1 Xbox One / Xbox 360 – LB, RB, X, RB, Left, RT, RB, Left, X, Right, LB, LB PC – INCENDIARY Cell phone – 1-999-4623-634279.

GTA V tricks to change the weather

Travel through one of the nine weather patterns.

PS3 / PS4 – R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square. Xbox One / Xbox 360: RT, A, LB, LB, LT, LT, LT, X. PC – MAKEITRAIN. Cell phone – 1 -999-625-348-7246.

Change gravity

Activate “lunar gravity” in the world.

PS3 / PS4 – Left, Left, L1, R1, L1, Right, Left, L1, Left Xbox One / Xbox 360 – Left, Left, LB, RB, LB, Right, Left, LB, Left PC – FLOATER. Cell Phone – 1-999-356-2837.

All slippery

Makes cars slide everywhere.

PS3 / PS4 – Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1 Xbox One / Xbox 360 – Y, RB, RB, Left, RB, LB, RT, LB PC – SNOWDAY Cell phone – 1 -999-766-9329.

Slow motion

It slows down everything in the world, up to five times before returning to normal.

PS3 / PS4: Triangle, Left, Right, Right, Square, R2, R1. Xbox One / Xbox 360 – Y, Left, Right, Right, X, RT, RB.PC – SLOWMO. Cell Phone – 1-999-756 -966.

