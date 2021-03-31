all changes between bracelets

The Xiaomi Mi Band has already been presented, how does it compare to the previous MI Band 5?

The Xiaomi Mi Band 6 is already official. This new generation of cheap smart bracelet best known in the market improves, in a way moderate, some features of the Mi Band 5, focusing mostly on the screen and in the variety of system compatible activities.

If the Mi Band 5 was already a very good consolidation of the previous Mi Band 4, what do we find new in this new Mi Band 6? Are the changes worth it? Is it worth the jump from the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 to the Mi Band 6? Following, all the differences between the two Xiaomi bracelets.

All the differences between the Xiaomi Mi Band 5 and the new Mi Band 6

Comparison Xiaomi Mi Band 5 vs. Xiaomi Mi Band 6SpecificationsXiaomi Mi Band 5Xiaomi Mi Band 6Weight11.9 gramsWeight not availableScreen 1.1-inch AMOLED, 126 x 294 pixels, 296ppi, up to 450 nits 1.6-inch AMOLED, 152 x 486 pixels, 326ppi, up to 450 nitsBattery125 mAh, charger Magnetic, 2 hours of charge, duration of 14 days125 mAh, magnetic charger, 2 hours of charge, duration of 14 days Resistance Waterproof (5 atmospheres), tempered glass screen anti-fingerprint Waterproof (5 atmospheres), tempered glass screen anti-fingerprint Sensors Accelerometer of 3-axis and 3-axis gyroscope, PPG heart rate sensor 3-axis accelerometer and 3-axis gyroscope, PPG heart rate sensor, blood oxygen measurement sensor Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0 and above Bluetooth 5.0, Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0 and above Other 11 training modes, stopwatch, alarms, pulse and sleep monitoring, notification management, music control, weather information rology, menstrual cycle tracking, remote control photos 30 training modes, automatic detection of up to 6 different exercises, stopwatch, alarms, pulse monitoring, improved sleep measurement, notification management, music control, weather information, cycle tracking menstrual, remote control photos

If something works, don’t touch it. The Xiaomi Band have always been characterized by being very basic activity tracking bracelets, with a highly competitive price-quality ratio and a promise that has always been kept: to control our physical activity and our vital signs in a simple and practical way.

Comparing the specification sheets of both bracelets, we can see how the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 delves into very specific improvements, leaving intact, on the other hand, some of the most “conflictive” points of the past generation.

Screen and training modes, the main keys of this new Xiaomi Mi Band 6

The main change of this new Mi Band is none other than the screen, which grows until 1.56 inch, almost 50% larger than seen in the previous version. This new panel, too AMOLED, maintains the maximum brightness of 450 nits but increases the pixel density and its sharpness, allowing us to even place a photograph of our own as the wallpaper.

Added to this screen, that now occupies the entire front of the device With no black space above and below, Xiaomi offers more customization to its users, and not only because the Mi Band 6 goes on sale with half a dozen of official colored bracelets, but because the Chinese firm has also released more than a hundred new topics with which to customize it.

The other big change that we find in the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 has to do with its functions related to health and sports. The new Mi Band go from 11 to 30 training modes different, plus, like great novelty the automatic detection of 6 physical activities Among which we find outdoor running, treadmill running, rowing, stationary bike or elliptical machine.

For its part, the commitment to health grows with the addition of blood oxygen measurement and a noticeable improvement in sleep monitoring, which now measures the quality of our breathing while we sleep. Likewise, this sleep monitoring includes the detection of naps and the different phases of sleep.

For the rest, the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 is practically identical to the Mi Band 5: same battery (with its 14 days of life and 2 hours of charging time), same water resistance (up to 5 atmospheres), same dimensions, same compatibility (Android 5.0 or higher and iOS 10.0 or higher) and same sensors. Same launch price too? Okay…

Price, versions and availability, which one should you buy?

Regarding its price, the Mi Band 6 goes on sale for 44.99 euros, a price slightly higher that of the Mi Band 5, which was released for 39.99 euros. As it happened with that fifth generation, Xiaomi will also put on sale a NFC version of the bracelet compatible with mobile payments, although, quite possibly it won’t leave China either (at least through official channels).

As happened with the Mi Band 4 when the Mi Band 5 was presented, quite possibly the Mi Band 6 will absorb, in a few months, the market of the previous model. Thanks to your price always contained Already an outstanding international distribution, each new Mi Band replaces its predecessor almost immediately.

For this reason, if you are thinking of buying a Mi Band right now, without a doubt this new Xiaomi Mi Band 6 is worth waiting for, which is expected to go on sale over the next few weeks.

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 review: is it worth it?

In the event that you have a Mi Band 4 or earlier or if you are thinking of making the leap to the family of Xiaomi smart bracelets, it is certainly worth waiting a bit and paying a few more euros (not many more) for this one. new Xiaomi Mi Band 6. A bet that will surely pay for itself thanks, above all, to its huge screen and its new training modes.

If, on the other hand, you have a Xiaomi Mi Band 5 and you are considering going to the next version … we are very afraid that, for now, it’s too early to say if the change is worth it.

Related topics: Wearables, Xiaomi, Xiaomi Mi Band

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to find out about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all