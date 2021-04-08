All calls for the Billie Jean King Cup

The Billie jean king cup enters the playoff stage and, in effect, the eight series will be played within ten days (April 16 and 17), which will define the countries that will access the final phase of the tournament in 2022. Among the aspirations to climb (the that come from Group I) and the effort not to lose the category (the losers of the Qualifiers), there will be more than interesting duels to enjoy a high-level women’s tennis.

Next, we will review one by one the qualifying rounds of the Billie Jean King Cup and the members of each selected one.

Poland vs Brazil (0-1 in history)

-Poland: Magda Linette, Katarzyna Kawa, Madgalena Frech, Urszula Radwanska, Paula Kania-Chodun.

-Brazil: Gabriela Cé, Laura Pigossi, Carolina Meligeni Alves, Luisa Stefani.

Great Britain vs Mexico (1-0)

-Great Britain: Heather Watson, Harriet Dart, Katie Swan, Jodie Burrage, Katie Boulter.

-Mexico: Marcela Zacarias, Giuliana Olmos, Fernanda Contreras Gómez, Julia García.

-Serbia: Nina Stojanovic, Olga Danilovic, Aleksandra Krunic, Ivana Jorovic, Lola Radivojevic.

-Canada: Leylah Fernandez, Rebecca Marino, Carol Zhao, Sharon Fichman.

Latvia vs India (first confrontation)

-Latvia: Anastasija Sevastova, Jelena Ostapenko, Diana Marcinkevica, Daniela Vismane, Patricija Spaka.

-India: Ankita Raina, Rutuja Bhosale, Zeel Desai, Karman Thandi, Sania Mirza.

Ukraine vs Japan (they do not record previous duels)

-Ukraine: Elina Svitolina, Marta Kostyuk, Katarinka Zavatska, Nadiia Kichenok, Lyudmyla Kichenok.

-Japan: Yuki Nato, Chihiro Muramatsu, Siho Akita, Himari Sato.

-Romania: Simona Halep, Patricia Tig, Irina Bara, Mihaela Buzarnescu, Monica Niculescu.

-Italy: Jasmine Paolini, Bianca Turati, Giulia Gatto-Monticone, Martina Trevisan, Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

Argentina vs Kazakhstan (first time they meet)

-Argentina: Nadia Podoroska, Lourdes Carlé, Victoria Bosio, Guillermina Naya, Jazmín Ortenzi.

-Kazakhstan: Elena Rybakina, Yulia Putintseva, Zarina Diyas, Anna Danilina, Yaroslava Shvedova.

Netherlands vs China (0-1)

-Netherlands: Kiki Bertens, Arantxa Rus, Lesley Pattinama, Demi Schuurs.

-China: Shuai Zhang, Saisai Zheng, Xiyu Wang, Yifan Xu, Xinyu Wang.