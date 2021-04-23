All by weight in La Calera. tomorrow great evening by TyC Sports

The mayor of La Calera, Facundo Rufeli (left) holds the national super welterweight belt that Alejandro Silva (center) will defend against Wilson Sánchez (right) in one of the semifinals of the Super 8 Castellini Cup. Everyone poses after weigh-in. Photo: Tello Box

Argentine super welterweight champion, missionary Alejandro “Cuervo” Silva, and his challenger, Chubut Jonathan Wilson Sánchez, who will face each other for the national title and one of the semifinals of the “Castellini Cup” in La Calera. , Córdoba, are ready and able to fight after completing the balance ceremony.

Silva charged 69,600 kg while the candidate for the crown registered the same weight in the appointment with the scale held at the Argentine Mining Workers Association (AOMA), La Calera headquarters.

In the other “semi” of the “Castellini Cup”, the Chaco Diego Ramírez accused a weight of 69,700 kg, while his opponent, the local Maico Sommariva registered 69,600.

Tomorrow’s function, to be held at the Chess Club, will begin at 7:10 p.m. with the preliminaries that will be broadcast on the TyC Sports Play platform, while the stellar matches will be broadcast, from 9 p.m., on TyC Sports .

All the weights of the evening

Alejandro Silva (69,600)

Wilson Sanchez (69,600)

10 rounds – Argentine super welterweight title and Castellini Cup semifinal

Diego Ramirez (69,700)

Maico Sommariva (69,600)

10 rounds – Castellini Cup semifinal

Williams Herrera (66,400)

Victoriano Santillán (66,400)

8 rounds

Walter Matthysse Jr. (76,600)

Emanuel Godoy (he arrived later due to problems in the vehicle that brought him to Córdoba)

4 rounds

Neri Muñoz (60,700)

Joel Viñale (58,900)

6 rounds

Leon Gavilán (69,200)

Norberto Oyola (69,600)

4 rounds

Sampson Boxing / Tello Box Press