All athletics events in the upcoming Olympics

07/12/2021 at 10:42 PM CEST

Athletics is one of the most iconic sports within the Olympic Games. That is why fans focus their gazes in the development of the tests that in Tokyo 2020 will be held at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium.

This is the Complete Tokyo 2020 Games Athletics Schedule List, which includes speed, jumping and throwing, marathon and walking tests and combined tests:

Velocity

100m (Men / Women) 200m (Men / Women) 400m (Men / Women) 800m (Men / Women) 1,500m (Men / Women) 5,000m (Men / Women) 10,000m (Men / Women) 110m hurdles (Men) 100m hurdles (Women) 400m hurdles (Men / Women) 3,000m hurdles (Men / Women) 4x100m relays (Men / Women) 4x400m relays (Men / Women) Mixed 4x400m relays

Jumps and throws

High Jump (Men / Women) Pole Vault (Men / Women) Long Jump (Men / Women) Triple Jump (Men / Women) Shot Put (Men / Women) Discus Throw (Men / Women) Hammer Throw (Men / Women) Javelin Throw (Men / Women)

Marathon and March

20km Olympic Walk (Men / Women) Marathon (Men / Women) 50km Olympic Walk (Men)

Combined tests

Decathlon (Men) Heptathlon (Women)