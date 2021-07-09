All Argentina must be respected, warns Casemiro

Rio de Janeiro Brazil.

Midfielder Casemiro He warned of the difficulty he will have Brazil to beat on Saturday Argentina at the end of the America’s Cup 2021, because their potential is beyond the talent of the scorers Lionel messi Y Lautaro Martinez.

“Argentina is not only Lautaro and Messi, we cannot emphasize only them two. They are players of great quality, players of the highest level in the world. But if Argentina reached the final it was for the group, we have to respect that“said the Real Madrid midfielder in statements to journalists released this Thursday.

“Regardless of the quality of those players on the attacking front, you have to respect all of ArgentinaIt is surely going to be a great game and a great challenge for us, “he added.

A fundamental piece to maintain the balance of the ‘Seleçao’, Casemiro assured that Brazil is always there “forced to win“Even if he has in front of a footballer like Lionel Messi, the top scorer in the Copa América with four goals, whom he warns that they will try to neutralize based on a collective game.

Lautaro Martínez, on the other hand, is the second-highest scorer of the tournament, with three goals.

“Messi is an exceptional player, of great quality, for whom I have a lot of respect for what he has done and continues to do in football. He will defend the Argentine team, I will defend the Brazilian, each one will try to do their best, “he said about a player he has faced several times in the Spanish classics between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Casemiro, one of the captains of Brazil de Tite with Thiago silva Y Marquinhos, he assured that Saturday’s final at Maracanã will be defined by “details” and that the ‘Canarinha’ is preparing for the two-time Copa América against its classic rival.

“We cannot stop talking that this is a final. After the game against Peru (in the semifinals) I said that the finals are not played, they are won. With half to zero we are the champions, that’s the most important thing, “he said.

Brazil will seek its tenth Copa América title, while Messi aims for his first trophy with Albiceleste, after four lost finals, three at the Copa América (2007, 2015, 2016) and one at the 2014 World Cup.

