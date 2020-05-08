Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Vampire: Bloodlines 2 or Yakuza Like a Dragon have been some of the protagonists.

Expectations were high around Inside XboxMicrosoftdedicated to finally unveiling the first Xbox Series X video games, with the nuance that this digital event was going to be starred only by titles developed by third-party companies, as those of Redmond reserved an Xbox event in July to talk about their exclusives. However, in the end, disappointment seems to have prevailed among video game fans.

There have been many trailers, but few gameplay videosAlthough there have been announcements of great interest, in most cases, we talk about trailers withfew in-game content, so it is difficult to get an idea of ​​the true graphic potential of video games likeAssassin’s Creed Valhalla, which already in the hours before the event warned that there would only be a brief gameplay trailer, and not a demo as initially believed. There has been great news, such as the confirmation thatYakuza Like a Dragon will be released on Xbox Series XIn addition to PC, and after months of silence, we have finally seen in action the promisingVampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2.

They also promise a lot of titles likeCodemasters DiRT 5, with its color and detail, or the powerfulBright Memory: Infinite, an action game that began its journey in the hands of a single developer, but now bets for more and better with a team of developers at its side. And the truth is that the video gameplay makes us expect great things from this title of first-person action. For everything else, in this topic you will find the links to all the news that the latest Inside Xbox has brought us. Of course, feel free to also share your opinion in the comments.

