all announcements and news

Open the curtain on E3 2021 it was the responsibility of Ubisoft, which is not anything. The French publisher has multiple novelties on the way that we already know, including Far Cry 6, The Division: Heartland and Rainbow Six Extraction. However, it is never ruled out that they have managed to keep a surprise secret as they have done in previous presentations. So, in this post we collect all the announcements from Ubisoft during their conference at E3 2021.

Rainbow Six Extraction, formerly known as Rainbow Six Quarantine – the name changed for the obvious reasons surrounding the world – finally has Release Date: Sep 16, 2021. It will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and PC. In addition, Ubisoft took advantage of the space to release a new cinematic trailer and a gameplay:

Rocksmith +

Yes, the musical title is back, but totally transformed. Rocksmith + it is a paid subscription to learn to play various instruments. Of course, it includes a fairly extensive music library, being possible to modify the playback speed to facilitate learning. According to Ubisoft, they will constantly make improvements to the service.

Riders republic

Riders Republic, Ubisoft’s new sports proposal, made its Release date: September 2. It will come to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC. Its mechanics will allow us to experience extreme sports (cycling, snowboarding, skiing, flying wingsuit, among others) in the company of other players in an open world with a wide variety of landscapes.

Just Dance 2022

The dance game, one of Ubisoft’s most successful, was not going to miss its date this year. Just Dance 2022 It is already official and will be available on November 4th on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Nintendo Switch. It promises up to 40 new songs and among the artists that stand out in the new catalog are Ciara, Imagine Dragons and Todrick Hall.

Far Cry 6

Far Cry 6 was shown again during Ubisoft Forward. Set in Yara, a fictional island inspired by Cuba, the game allows us to take up arms against Antón Castillo, the dictator who controls the region. In fact, the aforementioned character will be played by Giancarlo Esposito himself (Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian or Gus Fring in Breaking Bad). Far Cry 6 is coming October 7 to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC. Be careful, the Season Pass will allow us to play with the villains from previous installments, it also includes Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Ubisoft and Nintendo rejoin forces in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope for Nintendo switch. We are talking, of course, about the sequel to the successful Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle. Turn-based gameplay is maintained, although in the trailer we could see some changes compared to the previous installment, such as greater freedom of movement in the scenarios. Unfortunately, the title will wait until 2022.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Ubisoft’s Avatar game is still alive. After being presented in 2017, and with multiple delays in its development, the French confirmed that Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will make its long-awaited debut in 2022. Of course, at the moment they did not reveal the specific date. The surprising first trailer makes it clear that we will enjoy an adventure with the excellent setting that has always distinguished the franchise created by James Cameron. It is worth mentioning that it will only be available for last generation consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X | S) and PC.

“In this new standalone story, play as a Na’vi and venture on a journey to the Western Frontier, a never-before-seen region of Pandora. Explore a living world inhabited by unique creatures and new characters, and drive back formidable forces of the GDR who threaten him. “

Read this too …