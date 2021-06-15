all announced games and trailers

As usual, Nintendo is once again in charge of closing the curtain on E3 – in terms of conferences – with one more edition of the Nintendo direct. After a difficult year for the entire industry due to the pandemic, those from Kyoto burst into the most important video game expo in the world to show the What’s New Coming to the Nintendo Switch in the Near Future. Obviously, the expectations surrounding the Direct have been through the roof for weeks.

So that you are well informed about everything they presented, in this publication we collect all announcements from the Nintendo Direct. Take into account that we will constantly update as news emerges.

Kazuya in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will receive a new character: Kazuya. He is one of the most famous fighters in Tekken, the popular fighting video game franchise. There is no release date yet, but on June 28 Nintendo will hold a special event to reveal more news.

