All American adults will be eligible for the vaccine from April 19: Biden

By Trevor Hunnicutt

WASHINGTON, Apr 6 (Reuters) – US President Joe Biden on Tuesday advanced the goal to offer all American adults the chance to get vaccinated for COVID-19 by April 19, but cautioned that with the new variants of the virus that are spreading “we continue in a race of life and death” against the coronavirus.

Biden ordered states to extend vaccine eligibility to people 18 and older by April 19, two weeks before the May 1 deadline he had previously announced. The COVID-19 vaccine for those under 16 years of age is not yet licensed, although tests are underway.

Most states in the United States had already said that they would open vaccines to all adults by that new date.

“What we do now is going to determine how many people we will save or lose in April, May and June, before we get to July 4,” Biden said at an event at the White House.

More than 80% of teachers and school staff have received at least one vaccine, Biden said, but noted that variants of the coronavirus are spreading and causing an increase in cases.

“We are not at the finish line. We still have a lot of work to do. We are still in a life and death race,” Biden said.

The president affirmed that no later than April 19, all adults 18 years of age or older may be vaccinated.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Biden’s announcement had confirmed to the public that “everyone is eligible across the country.”

This means that Americans no longer have to check state and local websites to see if they are eligible, he said.

“No more confusing rules,” Biden said.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt, Heather Timmons, Jarrett Renshaw and Steve Holland, Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)