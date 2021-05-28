As every month, the premieres of Amazon Prime Video show off the best exclusive content on the platform, as well as a good catalog background to continue growing your list of series and movies. Now that the company has taken over MGM, things are going to get very interesting in the service, perhaps the ideal time to subscribe and try it for free.

This June, for the start of summer in the north, Amazon Prime premieres include some more than interesting movies, like the expected Abyss. But it is not the only one. New content also includes Rent. As for the series, this month they are more focused on the cCatalog background content than to big names, the kind that give value to service and that, without a doubt, have been the protagonists in other months.

The Amazon Prime premieres for June are rounded off by an interesting number of documentaries, which are undoubtedly perfect for those moments when we want to see something different.

All Amazon Prime Video Releases June 2021

Films



Abyss, premiering June 1 Rent, premiering June 1 Synchronic: The Limits of Time, premiering June 15 Digimon Adventure: Last evolution Kizuna, premiering June 18 Last Christmas, premiering June 25

Series



SWAT: Harrelson’s Men (S1 to T3), release June 1 The Blacklist (S1 to T7), release June 1 Sun, release June 4 Leonardo, release June 11 The Handmaid’s Tale (S3), release June 20 The Walking Dead: World Beyond, released June 20 Bosch (T7), released June 25 Solo, released June 25 September Mornings, released June 25

Documentaries on Amazon Prime

Green Blood, released June 3, Seve, released June 4 Clarkson’s Farm, released June 11 Latin Flow, released June 11

