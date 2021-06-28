All Amazon Prime Video Releases in July 2021

The premieres of Amazon Prime Video start the summer with one of the most anticipated movies of the year within its catalog of exclusives. Tomorrow’s war is, without a doubt, the highlight of the list of new content arriving on the streaming service.

However, in the series section also some stellar arrivals. The most anticipated? The second season of El Cid, which comes just a year after its controversial premiere. This month there are also new additions to the bottom of the catalog. While they are not big names in the film and television industry, they are interesting titles for those times when there is little to see.

Regarding documentaries, the premieres of Amazon Prime Video this July only include a new content in its original section, La Familia, which will arrive for all Prime subscribers on July 13.

All the premieres of Amazon Prime in July

Series



El Cid Season 2, premiere July 15, Soulmates Season 1, premiere July 1, Luxury Listing Sidney Season), premiere July 9, Making The Cut Season 2, premiere July 16, Them Season 1, premiere July 23, Instant Family, released July 1, Another Turn of the Screw, released July 11, Playmobil: The Movie, released July 20, Her Blue Sky, released July 23, Jolt, released on July 23. Immune, premiered on July 28.

Films



Yuba County Breaking News Releases July 1 Tomorrow’s War Releases July 2 Bloody Christmas Releases July 3 Bumblebee Releases July 1 Overlord Releases July 1 Escape Room , released on July 10.

Documentaries

La Familia, premiere on July 13.

