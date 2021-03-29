After a first quarter with big names of their own production, the premieres of Amazon Prime Video for April 2021 are a bit smaller. Both in number and weight, this month movies are the stars of Amazon premieres, with The Hobbit trilogy at the helm.

However, the company also brings to the catalog the Homeland Season 8 and the highly anticipated second part of the sixth of Vikings. In this section, Los Niños de la Estación de Zoo is perhaps the most relevant of all, self-made and based on a novel.

Regarding documentaries, Amazon continues with their particular career of sports content with the premiere of The Legend of Sergio Ramos as the highlight of the month of April.

Try Amazon Prime Video completely free for 30 days and enjoy the complete catalog of the platform without limits. Just by signing up you will have instant access to the best movies and series, in addition to free shipping on Amazon and other advantages ..

All Amazon Prime Video Releases in April 2021

Series



Homeland Season 8, premiere April 1 Ladies of the Underworld, premiere April 9 Children of the Zoo Station, premiere April 9 Downton Abbey, premiere April 15 Vikings Season 6B, premiere 23 April April.

Films



The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, released April 1 The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, released April 1 The Hobbit: Desolation of Smaug, released April 1 Every Day, released April 1 April At War With My Grandfather, opening April 3, Vigilated, opening April 15 Two Meters From You, opening April 15 Souvenir, opening April 15 I Care a Lot, opening 16 April 19, The Summer We Live In, released April 19, Abominable, released April 30, No Remorse, released April 30.

Documentaries on Amazon Prime Video Premiere



The legend of Sergio Ramos, premiere on April 9.

Remember that to see all the premieres of Amazon Prime Video you must subscribe monthly or annually. In addition to having access to all the series and movies, the subscription also special benefits in the Amazon marketplace, such as free shipping.

In addition, if you are already Prime in the store, your subscription is also valid to access the premieres of Amazon Prime Video.

Related