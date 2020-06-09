Due to the pandemic we are currently facing against the coronavirus, Marvel has been unable to inaugurate the next phase of its cinematic universe, It was going to start with the premiere of ‘Black Widow’, so the fans’ eagerness is great and for that reason a new fan poster of the MCU phase 4 with Galactus has emerged.

Having introduced Thanos as the main villain of the first three phases of the MCU, Marvel is looking for a new enemy to match or exceed him in power and abilities and now that he can finally count on the characters that were under the power of Fox, he has found in Galactus and Silver Surfer the new antagonists of the MCU.

While, It has not yet been confirmed that these two characters are going to debut in phase 4 of the MCU, Marvel is known to be working on a new adaptation of ‘Fantastic Four’, so sooner or later Galactus and Silver Surfer will make their debut in this universe, but while this is happening an artist has already made the movie poster.

Thus, the digital artist, Camille Vialet, designed a poster showing Galactus and Silver Surfer, preparing to face the Avengers that survived the events seen in ‘Endgame’, among which stand out Thor, Black Panther, Spider-Man and Doctor Strange, but apparently they will not be able to do much in front of the great power of Galactus.

Although Silver Surfer is depicted as a threat on the poster, the character is expected to switch sides and become yet another ally of the Avengers, So it is rumored that before Galactus makes his MCU debut, Silver will do it earlier in some Marvel production, which would make perfect sense given that this character is the villain’s herald in the comics.

This is how the fan poster of the MCU phase 4 with Galactus shows us what could happen Later in this universe, since although it is unlikely that Marvel will present the villain in the productions that will make up this next phase, it is well known that he is already preparing the arrival of the world-devourer, so he will have to assemble a new team beforehand. that can face this powerful enemy.