Enough of spending all your euros! With Spotify Premium it is possible to listen to music and watch podcast totally free during the trial period.

If you want music to accompany you wherever you go, then find out how to activate and test the trial period of Spotify Premium totally free.

Spotify is a music service very popular launched on the market in 2006. Since then it has won the affection of more than 345 million monthly active users and at least 155 million subscribers They are of a premium nature.

It is a multiplatform application that plays any song instantly, its library houses a large number of songs and podcast by renowned artists and standalone and supports the creation of playlists. And although Spotify’s free plan has limitations, today you will know how to test Spotify Premium free and all about your trial period.

Spotify: How to Listen to Music and Podcasts for Free

If you do not have money to hire the Spotify service, you can also subscribe to the system and enjoy it totally free. The good news is that the platform gives you the possibility to enjoy several modalities: Individual, Duo, Family Plan, Students with 1 month free trial.

That’s how it is! The platform for listening to music offers you 1 month completely free if you subscribe to some of their plans, which start counting from the moment you register.

This trial period gives you access to hundreds of songs, podcasts and digital streaming videos from artists around the world for 30 days or more depending on the promotion. Enough time to catch many subscribers, once the trial time is over you will be able to continue enjoying the service but with certain limitations, among them we can mention: a lower sound quality and intrusive ads.

How to get Spotify Premium for free

With Spotify Premium it is possible to hear more than 30 million songs, download music, create playlists and get rid of annoying advertisements. Fortunately, the platform offers its users the premium plans for 1 month totally free and, of course, you can access them for life with a monthly payment.

At the moment, Spotify it has a price of 9.99 euros per month for your individual plans or new users, and sometimes includes promotions of 3 months free, and although it is not very often, they are opportunities that you should not miss.

And as we had mentioned before, you can also enjoy other modalities. Below you can see the benefits of each Spotify plan.

Individual plan

1 month free No commercials during plays Supports downloading music to listen to even when you don’t have internet access Access to podcasts and vertical videos Assisted playlisting.

Price: 9.99 euros per month.

Duo Plan

1 month free. No type of commercials. 2 Premium accounts to share with people who live together. Playlist with combinations of music that both users listen to. Play on demand. Download music to listen in offline mode.

Price: 12.99 euros per month.

Family plan

1 month free. No type of advertisements. 6 Premium accounts to share with others. Content blocking thanks to Parental Control. Family Mix. Playlist with combinations of music that all users who are part of the plan listen to. Play on demand. Download music to listen in offline mode.

Price: 15.99 euros per month.

Students Plan

1 month free. No type of advertising. If you meet the requirements you can opt for a special discount. Play on demand. Download music to listen offline.

Price: 4.99 euros per month.

In addition, this is not the only thing that the free premium version, since you will also be able to explore from its search engine, higher sound quality, see what others are listening to, skip songs, create your own radio stations, music collections, recommendations and constant updates. So do not hesitate, sign up with Spotify Premium free and let the music take over your world.

If you liked this article, it’s time to take a look at how to download Spotify and always have the latest update, or better yet, check out Spotify’s “Mini” plans: music for a week or even a day.

