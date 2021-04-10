all about Tom Cruise’s new adventure

The ‘Mission Impossible’ saga began in 1995 as a remake of the famous television series, with Tom Cruise at the helm. It was such a success that, since then, 6 installments have already been released, with two more in the spotlight. During these 25 years of history of the saga, ‘Misión Imposible’ has collected among its 6 installments over $ 3.5 billion at the box office, thus becoming one of the highest grossing action sagas in history.

Its last part, ‘Mission Impossible: Fall0ut’, is the highest grossing of all to date, with 800 million dollars worldwide, and was widely applauded by specialized critics as one of the best action films of the last years. Thus, the saga is more alive than ever and two new deliveries of heart attack await us.

‘Mission Impossible 7’ Release Date



‘Mission Impossible 7’ had a release date set in July 2021, but due to the Coronavirus crisis, the film has seen its filming delayed, which will resume in the United Kingdom in September without the need to respect the quarantine, so it has also had to delay its premiere, going from July to November. Specifically, to November 19, 2021. However, along with the delay of Tom Cruise’s other great production, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, the film was delayed again. For now, the release date is set for May 27, 2022.

This delivery will be the first of the two parts that he will form with ‘Mission Impossible 8‘, which was going to hit our theaters in August 2022, although that date was also delayed until November 4, 2022. In the end, to give ourselves more space with the seventh installment, we won’t see it until July 7, 2023. Christopher McQuarrie, director of the two installments, explains why he has decided to make two almost joined:

“When we got into this movie, I thought I wanted to apply what we had learned from ‘Fallout’ to each character in the movie. I wanted each to have their own emotional arc just like Ethan Hunt. I want the movie to have more feeling.”

‘Mission Impossible 7’ Synopsis

The synopsis of ‘Mission Impossible 7’ still remains in absolute secret, and once the character of Solomon Lane is dead in the previous installment of the saga, it is to be expected that there will be a new villain who will put the IMF and Ethan Hunt in trouble … and who comes from the Syndicate, that fearsome terrorist organization.

We will also learn more about Benji’s personal life, as McQuarrie confirmed that his emotional arc would be similar to Ethan Hunt’s in ‘Fallout’.

‘Mission Impossible 7’ Cast

The saga will once again have Tom Cruise as the main protagonist, playing Ethan Hunt for the seventh time since 1995, the year the first installment was released. They will also return Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa; Simon Pegg as Benji; Ving Rhames as Luther (who we didn’t see in installments 4 and 5); Vanessa Kirby as Alanna and, the surprise of this installment … Henry Czerny will return as Eugene Kittridge, the one who was head of the IMF in the first installment of the saga.

Universal

Will also be Nicholas Hoult, whom we know from the ‘X-Men’ saga, as the main villain of the film, although we still do not know his identity. And it is rumored that both Henry Cavill and Vanessa Redgrave and Alec Baldwin could return in the form of cameos.

Although the star signing is Hayley Atwell. We still don’t know what her role will be in the series, but from what has been leaked, she is going to be an agent who will put Ethan Hunt and his team in a tight spot.

‘Mission Impossible 7’ Director

Christopher McQuarrie, who took the reins of the saga from the fifth installment, ‘Mission Impossible: Secret Nation’, will be in charge of directing ‘Mission Impossible 7’, which will have a script by McQuarrie himself.

‘Mission Impossible 7’ Trailer

For now there is no trailer for ‘Mission Impossible 7’.

‘Mission Impossible 7’ Images

Until now, the only images we had of ‘Mission Impossible’ were thanks to the Daily Mail.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

It was Christopher McQuarrie himself who has shared another snapshot of a spectacular location through his Instagram account:

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io