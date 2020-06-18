The new free single player adventure is divided into five chapters and users must accompany Aranna Starseeker.

Hearthstone, that this course has fulfilled his sixth year of life and has celebrated it by surpassing 100 million active players, it is currently one of the most popular and successful mobile games. Blizzard’s well-known card title stands out for incorporating new content every so often, such as Outland Ashes, his latest expansion. Hearthstone now has single player adventure Trial of Fel Fire available, and we tell you all its details.

Blizzard’s popular card game has announced via a press release that Hearthstone’s single-player Trial by Fire Vil is now available. The Vil Fire Festival start with a new free single player adventure, which is divided into five chapters and in which the players must accompany Aranna Starseeker on a journey of personal discovery in which he will rise up in arms alongside the demon hunters and Illidan Stormrage himself to face the leader of the Rusty Legion: Mecajaraxxus.

The players mission is to lead Aranna and her group to victory to get the back of the card “Rusty Legion”. The team behind the game has also announced that all five chapters of the single-player Trial by Fire Vil are now available. If you have already completed the new adventure, next week the Trials of Fel Fire Trial, where you will have to create your own decks to launch into a hard combat against the most powerful bosses of Outland, and you will be able to obtain the golden legendary card of Kael’Thas ..

Aranna arrives on Battlegrounds as an early access heroine

But that’s not all, as Hearthstone has also confirmed the Starseeker Aranna pack, a complete pack that will be available next Tuesday, July 7, and includes the demon-hunting heroine Aranna Starseeker, 20 packets of Ashes from Outland, and the back of letter « Aranna ».

Furthermore, the card game has also confirmed that Aranna arrives on Battlegrounds as an early access heroine for those players with Battlegrounds perks, before officially joining combat on June 30. Finally, it should be noted that Hearthstone has been recently updated with endless innovations, welcoming new sea minions to Battlegrounds and special tavern fights and legendary quests.

