This Friday is International Family Day and of course, as usual, it is also a day of Live Digital Trends. If you had so many video conferences that you couldn’t watch our weekly newscast, here is a summary of the most relevant news in the world of technology.

Spotify has decided to offer some very attractive promotions for a limited time. If you are interested in subscribing to the application’s premium service, from today until June 30 you can get up to 3 months free, no matter which plan you choose. On the other hand, if at some point you already had a premium account, but canceled the service before April 14, you can sign up again paying only $ 9.99 for three months. “Data-reactid =” 20 “> Quarantine continues for many. That is why Spotify has decided to offer some very attractive promotions for a limited time If you are interested in subscribing to the application’s premium service, from today until June 30 you can get up to 3 months free, no matter which plan you choose. , if at any time you already had a premium account, but canceled the service before April 14, you can sign up again paying only $ 9.99 dollars for three months.

Paper Mario: The Origami King. This kinky video game will launch in stores, on Nintendo eShop, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo.com on July 17, at a suggested price of $ 59.99. If you want to be one of the first, pre-purchase is now available. “Data-reactid =” 21 “> Video games have been a great help to many during confinement. Crafts too. Now, both worlds are about to meet in The new version of Mario Bros that is called Paper Mario: The Origami King. This video game full of folds will launch in stores, on Nintendo eShop, Nintendo Switch and Nintendo.com on July 17, at a suggested price of $ 59.99. If you want to be among the first, pre-purchase is now available.

Swan kite. Did you already see it? This celestial object began to be visible from the night of Tuesday, May 12 throughout the world, on its way towards the Sun; It can be detected for a month from various points on Earth. “data-reactid =” 22 “> But not everything is screens: there are also interesting things up there in the sky. Specifically, Comet Swan. Did you see it yet? This celestial object began to be visible from the night of Tuesday, May 12 throughout the world, on its way to the Sun; it can be detected for a month from various points on Earth.

Snowpiercer premieres this May 17; To stoke the interest and to get to know a little more, in the second segment of the program we were accompanied by the Colombian Roberto Urbina, whom you will remember from Narcosby Netflix. Urbina will play Javier “Javi” de la Torre in the new program. “Data-reactid =” 23 “> The Snowpiercer series premieres this May 17, to stoke interest and to get to know you a little more, in the second segment of the The program was accompanied by the Colombian Roberto Urbina, whom you will remember from Narcos, from Netflix, Urbina will play Javier “Javi” de la Torre in the new program.

they’re here. “data-reactid =” 24 “> Finally, for all those who are thinking of changing cell phones, we were talking about the best mid-range phones of the moment; good quality devices at a reasonable price. From the iPhone SE to the Pixel 3a, the options are varied, attractive and they are here.

All about the Snowpiercer series on Live Digital Trends appeared first on Digital Trends Spanish. “data-reactid =” 25 “> The post All about the Snowpiercer series on Live Digital Trends appeared first on Digital Trends Spanish.