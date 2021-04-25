all about the return of The Conjuring

The most famous marriage of genre cinema will return in a third installment of the saga ‘The Conjuring’ sooner than we think. After having a small role in the third part of ‘Annabelle’, they will take care of a new and horrible case in ‘The Warren File: Forced By The Demon‘.

‘Warren File 3’, rdelivery

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga will reprise Ed and Lorraine Warren in this horror movie. Alongside them, Sterling Jerins will play his daughter, Judy, and young Julian Hilliard will play little David Glatzel. Charlene Amoia, Shannon Kook, Andrea Andrade, Mitchell Hoog, Megan Brown, Stacy Johnson, Nicky Buggs, Ronnie Gene Blevins and Beth Pilgreen complete the cast.

‘Warren File 3’, official title

Warner announced at the Brazilian Comic Con that its official title will be: ‘Warren File: Forced by the devil’.

‘Warren File 3’, flaunch date



Producer Peter Safran confirmed that they were “pretty sure” the release date would be September 11, 2020 but, of course, a pandemic then everything changed. Finally, ‘The Warren File: Forced by the Demon’ will premiere on June 4, 2021.

‘Warren File 3’, sinopsis

On November 24, 1981, in Connecticut, Arne cheyenne johnson murdered his landlord. What would have been a typical American judgment became quite a spectacle when he declared that the devil had forced him to do it. Months earlier, the Warrens had accompanied different parish priests during the exorcism of Johnson’s fiancée’s little brother. After weeks of fighting, the creature’s parents were able to get the Church and the Warrens to come to their aid and, it seems, half solved the problem. When Johnson later committed the inexplicable murder, investigators supported the theory that his little brother-in-law’s evil being had not disappeared, but had changed bodies.

‘Warren File 3’, andl team

Despite having directed the first two films, James Wan has not directed this third installment, which he has produced through his company, Atomic Monster. Instead, Michael Chaves has been in charge of getting behind the scenes after his debut in the film ‘La Llorona’. David Leslie Johnson, co-writer of ‘The Conjuring 2’, is in charge of the script for this new film.



