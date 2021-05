Black Widow – July 9, 2021

Eternals – November 5, 2021

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – September 3, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home – December 17, 2021

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness – March 25, 2022

Thor: Love and Thunder – May 6, 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – July 8, 2022

The Marvels – November 11, 2022

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – February 17, 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – May 5, 2023