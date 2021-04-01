All about the nipple piercing, the breast jewel …

Before doing a nipple piercing you have to think carefully and evaluate all the pros and cons of this choice … a bit “extreme”!

The nipple piercing It is a detail of daring, modern and sexy style, chosen by many stars and protagonists of the jet set. Precisely because of its popularity among celebrities, this piercing it tempts many young and very young and represents a temptation to which we run the risk of giving in somewhat superficially. Even when it comes to breasts, learning to accept and like yourself is the first step to living in harmony with the body. Before doing a nipple piercing watch this video about the breast shape.

Your browser cannot display this video

Video by Carla Dominguez

Nipple piercing: the most loved by the famous

Already chosen, loved and flaunted by Kendal Jenner, Bella Hadid and Rihanna, nipple piercing it is not just a female prerogative. In fact, more and more men are being tempted by this extreme piercing, and who wear striking jewels or small nipple rings. Very often men prefer to pierce both nipples and wear the same piece of jewelry on both sides. Women, on the other hand, prefer a more mischievous version, with single nipple pierced and jeweled with gold, silver or surgical steel, although in recent times, as confirmed by the piercers of the stars, the double nipple piercing is very popular and requested by an increasing number of women.

Nipple piercing: a sensitive area

The first thing to keep in mind if you are thinking of getting a nipple piercing is that it is a very delicate area and full of nerve endings for which it is essential to go to an experienced professional. In fact, you run the risk of causing serious damage if you want to save money. A professional piercer will know how to perform the piercing with the utmost care and will be able to advise you on all the remedies to avoid complications from rejection and infection as much as possible.

However, be very careful: if you notice swelling or pus, contact your doctor immediately. This information is not intended to scare or dissuade you, but to help you understand that body modification is not something to be trifled with and cannot be improvised. It is a fascinating but dangerous world if experienced professionals are not chosen. It is better to pay a little more but not to end up with unsightly scars.

What jewelry to choose for a nipple piercing?

Nipple piercing is one of the most painful. It is better to use bars rather than rings, at least in the early stages – the bar actually allows for faster and painless healing. The nipple ring can move a lot and make wound healing more complex and lengthy, it can pull and hurt and even snag somewhere (and hurt a lot!). More experienced piercers do not recommend this type of intervention for beginners, that is, those who are approaching body modification for the first time. In this case it is better to start with simpler piercings such as the nose, septum or eyebrow piercings (which are also less painful). One of the preferred metals for nipple piercing is titanium, totally hypoallergenic and rarely problematic.

The gold of all shades and even platinum are also great if you are looking for a flashy and luxurious piercing. You can get them with fast shipping by buying them on amazon: then take them to your trusted professional still sealed and disinfected! If your choice falls on steel, it is essential that you make sure that it is of good quality: if you buy it online, carefully evaluate the technical sheet on amazon to make sure it is not mixed with nickel, which usually causes allergies and infections. Make sure it is surgical or medical steel, pure and therefore much more reliable. Nipple piercing, according to those who have it, is one of the most painful in the world. Obviously, this is because the breast area, and in particular the nipple, is very delicate. If you are convinced about getting a nipple piercing and have carefully weighed all the pros and cons, don’t let the pain stop you! Ok, it hurts but it only lasts a few seconds … and that’s it!

Of course, then you have to wait for the hole to heal. This phase usually lasts from six months to a year. There are also some nipples (good for you to know and keep in mind) that never heal because they don’t get used to piercing. You can recognize that there is a rejection in place by the presence of a red stripe on the nipple: in these cases there is no other solution than to remove the piercing! In the rest of the cases, you just have to take great care of the nipple with the piercing without ever neglecting hygiene and cleanliness.

Nipple piercing: useful tips!

If you are thinking of getting a piercing in the nippleAlso called a nipple piercing by connoisseurs, there are a few things you absolutely have to know. After getting the piercing in the studio of a qualified and experienced piercer, you should avoid spas, swimming pools, saunas, and even showers (except the one at home!) For several months. Keeping the area clean is essential to speed healing and avoid unforeseen accidents and infections. Always use a mild cleanser and warm water. Allow the area to air dry without rubbing it with a towel. Wear a soft, wrinkle-free cotton bra and avoid touching (or being touched) the piercing for several weeks, carefully disinfecting it every day.

Resist the urge to substitute jewelry you are wearing, be it a barbell or any other, for others. You can only change the jewelry when the nipple has healed. However, still, do it fast and don’t wait, the nipple hole closes much faster than you think! A good idea is to go to your piercer and ask him to change it, the first time (and maybe the second time too!). You may find yourself in the situation of having to remove your piercing after a medical check-up. In that case, for do not close the hole, you can buy a retainer, is a glass filler for the hole, not metallic, that does not interfere with any machinery and allows you to do your medical exams with total comfort.

What exactly does the piercer do to the nipple?

Each piercer has their own style and uses different procedures and techniques. Choosing an experienced piercer is obviously the first step in avoiding infection or scarring. The man or woman who decides to get a nipple (or nipple) piercing often asks the piercer to choose its jewel preferred (if you haven’t done it before). The piercer will ask you to sign consent forms and have you sit in a closed room. Here, the piercer will personally sterilize the jewelry and the nipple area. Many prefer to perform a surgical peel of the breast to remove any impurities. TO then fasten the mouthpiece with a clamp. At this point, the piercer asks you to breathe deeply in a rhythmic way and inserts the needle into the nipple. After piercing the nipple, the piercer inserts the jewel and blocks bleeding with a bandage. It is normal for the area to bleed for a few days, but if after one or two weeks the nipple continues to bleed, it is essential to consult a doctor.

Nipple piercing: frequently asked questions

Can you breastfeed with a nipple piercing?

A well-done and infection-free piercing allows you to breastfeed your baby without any problem. However, piercing a nipple carries risks and, if serious complications occur, these will undoubtedly be an obstacle to breastfeeding.

Does the nipple piercing make my nipples more sensitive?

Somewhere between urban legend and reality. The truth is that the piercing makes the nipples protrude and, therefore, increases the normal perception of this part of the body. Some people swear it affects the pleasure you can feel to the touch … but it depends on your taste and sensitivity!

I know can you also pierce a retroflexed nipple?

Yes, obviously it all depends on the skill of the professional you choose, but there is no shape or type of nipple that cannot have a piercing.