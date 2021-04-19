All about the new Maradona series (+ PREVIEW)

Amazon Prime Video The new series will tell the ups and downs of the controversial Argentine soccer figure.

A series that has been years in the making, and this preview of the trailer for the much anticipated Amazon Original series, Maradona: Blessed Dream, was released this morning, giving audiences around the world a look at what this endearing series will teach them. Maradona: Sueño Bendito will premiere later in 2021, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Produced by BTF Media, in co-production with Dhana Media and Latin We, the biographical series was filmed on location in Argentina, Spain, Italy, Uruguay and Mexico and features 10 one-hour episodes, which capture key moments in the life and career of the legendary football star.

Maradona: Sueño Bendito stars Nazareno Casero (Story of a Clan), Juan Palomino (Magnifica 70) and Nicolas Goldschmidt (Supermax) playing Diego Armando Maradona throughout his life and prolific career, from his humble beginnings in the town. From Fiorito in his native Argentina to his groundbreaking run for Barcelona and Naples, the series will finally showcase his key role in leading his national team to win the World Cup in Mexico in ’86. The series also features the prominent participation of Julieta Cardinali (En Terapia, Valentin), Laura Esquivel (Ugly Duckling), Mercedes Morán (Motorcycle Diaries), Pepe Monje (Love in Custody) and Peter Lanzani (El Clan).

Maradona: Blessed Dream – Teaser | Amazon Prime Video. Meet the man behind the legend.

The series is led by Alejandro Aimetta as showrunner and director of the episodes recorded in Argentina, Mexico and Uruguay, who is also one of the series’ writers along with Guillermo Salmerón (El Marginal) and Silvina Olschansky (El Marginal). Roger Gual and Edoardo De Angelis directed the episodes in Spain and Italy respectively. The executive producers of the series are Francisco Cordero, Liliana Moyano, Mari Urdaneta, Ricardo Coeto and Luis Balaguer.

The glory and the controversy

A controversial figure like few others, Diego Armando Maradona throughout his life reached the highest glories and the lowest instincts, according to the Argentine newspaper Infobae, his story, worthy of any film, was the subject of different productions that portray the different nuances that always enveloped her.

The tapes that told the life of the soccer star

One of the first stories that told his life on the screens was “The Day Maradona Met Gardel”, a film by Rodolfo Pagliere in which Diego Armando played himself. Loving Maradona was another film by the Argentine star who reviewed his years in Cuba in 2005 and addresses the fanaticism of his followers around the world. There’s also El Camino de San Diego, focusing on the difficult period when he was hospitalized for heart problems.

Other important films were Maradona, the hand of God, in the skin of Pelusa, Maradona by Kusturica, La Noche del 10, which tells of his political militancy and unconditional support for controversial leaders such as Fidel Castro, Evo Morales and Hugo Chávez. They also highlight Maradonapoli, a review of the footballer’s life by the Italian soccer team, and more recently Maradona in Sinaloa, which shows Diego’s arrival in Culiacán, Mexico, to lead the Dorados team.