Apple is introducing the new operating system for its smartphones at WWDC 2020, which this year will take place virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And the Cupertino company promises that the new iOS 14 is much friendlier and more powerful.

First of all, we have a new home screen that includes widgets, which, if you ask me, seems a bit late, since Android has been offering this quality for years, but well, it is good that Apple catches up and also allows you to create widgets of different sizes, as in the Apple Watch. In addition, you can fill your phone with applications and have a lot of pages on your phone.

One of the biggest changes is the Application Library, which automatically classify them by category. You can also enter and hide the pages of the application to access the Library more easily.

Apple is using artificial intelligence to suggest applications that you may want to use at a specific time, which Android also does, but does not always offer good suggestions, let’s hope that the new iOS 14 offers greater efficiency in this regard.

Picture in picture function is also permanent now. This means that you can drag a video window around the screen, “pinch” to zoom, and it can stay there while you jump to other applications. In addition, the floating videos are part of iOS 14 now and even the audio is still playing even if the screen is not being projected, another feature that we already knew thanks to Android.

New Siri

Siri also got a redesign and now looks more compact and shaped like a glossy sphere at the bottom of the screen instead of the usual full-screen. Some of the information you request from Siri will also appear as a traditional notification.

Siri will also allow you to send audio messagesSo you don’t have to be pressing the audio button when you want to send a message in Messages.

Messages

Messages also has improvements, as it seems that people increasingly use it more. You’ll be able to pin message threads to the top of your list, so you can have your most important conversations pinned to your screen so you don’t miss last-minute messages.

iOS 14 is improving your group’s messages, with support for online responses and better notification options, and is also adding new Memoji options.

Apple says its new response options will make it easier to track conversations in group chats. Instead of each message replying to group chat as a whole, its online reply feature allows you to reply to specific messages and start a thread of conversation that can be viewed separately from the main group chat. This is very good because this way we will avoid the famous cross talk of the chats.

Apple CarKey

Now you can wirelessly unlock your car electric with your iPhone or iWatch thanks to Apple CarKey, which works on NFC, but of course this will only be possible if your car is compatible with the application.

The first car to use CarKey will be the new BMW Seires 5 2021. In addition, the company claims to be working on a standard so that it can be used throughout the industry using an ultra-wideband U1 chip.

Maps

Apple will add a highly requested feature to its geolocation application. These are routes and instructions for cyclists. At the moment, this feature will only be available in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Shanghai and Beijing, but ensures that it will soon reach other parts of the world.

