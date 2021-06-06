all about the horror universe

After abusing numerical sequels, Americanizing all successful products outside its borders and crushing the 80s with remakes, the industry has decided to take advantage of the cinematographic universes. As far as possible, it is almost an advance.

The success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has made all the pretentious studios try to generate at least one great film franchise that, in addition to telling a great central story as a river novel, can expand into infinite ramifications that, hopefully, give their own. fruits. For this to happen you have to have a good start-up plan and some good luck or, as is the case, be very attentive to what happens and take advantage of the opportunity.

James “The Man” Wan: The Creator

The success of ‘Saw‘in 2004 he converted to James wan in an important type among lovers of the genre and producers who understood that it had not been luck. After the curious’Death warrant‘ Y ‘Silence from evil‘, both released in 2007, at Blumhouse they cast their eye on him and gave him carte blanche for the simple and terribly effective’Insidious‘(2010).

The success of the proposal not only put him in command of a sequel, but also allowed him to get involved in a more ambitious project with Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema as godparents.

Warner Bros.

‘The Warren File: the Conjuring’: meet Ed and Lorraine

Chad Y Carey Hayes wrote a terrifying libretto in which they adapted one of the cases faced by Ed and Lorraine Warren, an expert couple in the paranormal who, since the 70s, toured the decaffeinated world with ghostly misdeeds, and gathering supernatural memories that they kept in one of the basements with the most mysteries per square meter on the planet.

Wan knew how to extract oil from the story and, adapting the tempo and the forms to the seventies setting, he presented ‘Warren File: The Conjuring‘, a great environmental film about a haunted house sprinkled with enough jump scares so that the audience of the new millennium does not get bored.

The result was overwhelming, the 319 million dollars raised by that title of 20 million did not go unnoticed by anyone and, with some nervousness, the sequel was launched.

The problem is that Wan’s agenda and its protagonists, Vera farmiga Y Patrick Wilson, he did not allow them to be put on at that precise moment, which is what Warner and New Line needed to keep that terrifying money tap open at all costs. It was then that they realized that all of this had to branch out.

Warner Bros.

‘Annabelle’: High School Deluxe

The prologue of ‘The Warren File: The Conjuring’ was so powerful that, despite being accompanied by a brilliant film, it ended up being one of the most commented moments by the enthusiastic viewers of the film. After all, what is more terrifying than a doll that appears in places where no one has left it?

For some reason, John R. Leonetti was the director chosen for the project despite having in his curriculum ‘Mortal Kombat: Annihilation’ and ‘The butterfly effect 2’. Many came to think that the producers were planning a “direct to DVD” and, as many of us later found, the same would have been better that way.

As much as we complain, ‘Annabelle‘, the story about how the terrible doll changed owners until it ended with the frightened young women who contacted the Warrens in the original film, raised 257 million dollars worldwide after an investment of only 6 and a half million. If you look at the numbers, it was even more profitable.

However, the fierce criticism made them have to rethink how to continue extending this spin-off. A story that they would have to take up after their next great premiere is that, now, the boss came to revalidate his title.

Warner Bros.

‘The Warren File: The Enfield Case’: London Calling

Released the no longer so interesting ‘Insidious: Chapter 2’, and having given the superheroes of Las Tunas their funniest chapter to date with ‘Fast & Furious 7’, Wan got to work with the sequel that would follow Warren Wanderings.

Set this time in a gloomy London house, the screenwriters took as a reference the case of the Hodgson family and the violent poltergeist phenomena with which they lived in the late 70s.

‘The Warren File: The Enfield Case‘was less subtle than the previous one, but contained enough handcrafted set pieces to acknowledge that Wan was still one of the masters of the genre. The 40 million invested in the title was not a big problem again when the collection reached 320.

It was clear that the thing was working, it was not the time to stop. With Wan as executive producer of the project, and a third installment with the Warrens waiting for the participants to find space to wear it, Warner and New Line breathe a sigh of relief seeing the foundations of a franchise laid down that, now, could grow with ease to different points.

Warner Bros.

‘Annabelle: Creation’: now yes?

Somewhat worried about the criticism from the fans after the first installment with the doll as the protagonist, but forced to continue pulling the thread thanks to the impressive box office, Wan and company decided to go even further back in history, in the mid-50s, to tell us how the evil Annabelle was created.

For this they hired David F. Sandberg, famous for his brilliant short ‘Lights Out’ which New Line gave him the opportunity to lengthen in the not-so-interesting, but profitable, ‘Never turn off the light.

Although the first criticisms began by pointing out that ‘Annabelle: Creation‘was superior to the original, the fans ended up polarizing into two opposing sides. In the end, it didn’t matter who was right, with $ 306 million raised, this $ 15 million movie was another hit. The doll continues to give money and, after skipping enough references in the footage to clarify that we were already up to our necks in a universe of terrifying events, new shootings began.

Warner Bros.

‘The nun’: a painting comes to see me

In ‘The Warren File: The Enfield Case’ they came so high that, despite starting the film with a prologue at the Amityville house that many believed they understood as a nod to an upcoming spin-off, the first official confirmation was that of the story about the terrifying nun who sneaks out of the painting she’s painted on.

A shoehorn wink in ‘Annabelle: Creation’ reminded us again that in 2018 we would travel to a cloistered convent in 1950s Romania where suicides and possessions were frequent between prayers.

With Corin hardy at the controls, responsible for the interesting ‘The Hallow’, and Taissa farmiga, Demian Bichir Y Bonnie aarons as cast members, ‘The nun‘Not only did it turn out to be as terrifying as his portrait, but Hardy’s fine arts made it possible for millennials and centennials who packed the rooms to stumble upon an elegant, classic and handcrafted tale reminiscent of works of yesteryear. Extinguish prejudices and let yourself be guided by the lighting of the candles.

Warner Bros.

Expanding universe

The next two titles failed to attract much attention on a billboard packed with (possibly) more interesting horror titles. Neither ‘La Llorona‘(Michael Chaves, 2019) nor’Annabelle come home‘(Gary Dauberman, 2019) ended up penetrating the collective imagination but, luckily for those responsible, their decent numbers at the box office allowed Warner to continue with the machinery fully operational.

Ben Rothstein Warner Bros.

‘File Warren: Forced by the devil’: farewell, do not close

Ed and Lorraine’s third adventure was scheduled for the end of 2020 but, through a global pandemic, we have had to wait until June 4, 2021 to find out what it offers us’The Warren File: Forced By The Demon‘(Michael Chaves, 2021).

The plot tells what happened in the early 1980s in Connecticut, when the presumably stable Arne cheyenne johnson murdered his landlord. What would have been a typical American judgment became quite a spectacle (that is, a typical American judgment) when he declared that the devil had forced him to do it. Months earlier, the (real) Warrens had accompanied different parish priests during the exorcism of Johnson’s fiancée’s little brother. After weeks of fighting, the creature’s parents managed to get the Church and demonologists to come to their aid and, it seems, solved the problem halfway. When Johnson later committed the inexplicable murder, investigators supported the theory that his little brother-in-law’s evil being had not disappeared, but had changed bodies.

Will this be the last time we see Vera farmiga Y Patrick Wilson embodying the characters?

Warner Bros.

And now that?

Among the future confirmed films is’The crooked man‘, the adventures and misadventures of another of the secondary of’The Warren File: The Enfield Case‘, that elegant lanky fellow that our Javier Botet gave life and that, we hope, it will do again in its spin-off.

As if all this wasn’t enough, Warner created a horror shorts contest during the premiere of ‘Annabelle: Creation‘with the intention of looking for a story that could fit into this universe of files. The winner was Julian Terry with ‘The Nurse‘, a two-minute work on a girl who hears disturbing sounds in her hospital room. Although it has not yet been confirmed that it will have an elongated version, we must not consider it impossible.

Warner Bros.

