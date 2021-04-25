all about the great marvel madness

We were all caught off guard by the surprising reveal that took place at San Diego Comic-Con 2019. Marvel is always ready to surprise and, after ‘Avengers: Endgame‘, a film that has taken the headlines in recent years (both before and after the premiere), the studio had a very important challenge: to announce something that promised a future and made us forget what we had seen so far.

And, as always, they’ve done it again, thanks mostly to a great reveal: Natalie Portman’s return to the MCU, and in the most mind-blowing way possible. Taika Waititi advises:

“There are always new things to see and do, and I think we’re going to double down on that a lot and make it bigger, bolder and brighter. There will be some really crazy things in the movie“

And Chris Hemsworth supports it, stating that we will find a real movie madness:

“It’s one of the best scripts I’ve read in years. It’s Taika elevated to the extreme, and at his best. If the script I’ve read is finally the one we decide to shoot, it’s going to be insane.”

But what is the release date of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’? And the synopsis? What comic will the movie be based on? And, most importantly, will we see Fat Thor or will he have his abs back?

‘Thor 4’ Release Date

The new installment of the God of Thunder, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, already has a confirmed release date, and we will have to wait a bit yet, since the Marvel calendar is quite complete. The release date of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is May 6, 2022.

Initially it was going to be November 5, 2021, but due to the Coronavirus crisis, Marvel has moved its entire premiere schedule and has left the November date free for the premiere of ‘Eternals‘.

‘Thor 4’ Synopsis

Although the official synopsis of the film is not yet known, we do know something: it will be based on the ‘The Mighty Thor’ comic series created by Jason Aaron and Russell Dauterman. In this comic series, we find out that Jane Foster, Thor’s love interest, has cancer, and the only way to be cured is through Thor’s hammer, known as mjölnir.

A) Yes, Jane Foster becomes the Goddess of Thunder and replaces Thor since he is no longer considered worthy of continuing to carry the hammer. The director himself, Taika Waititi, has confirmed that he is taking inspiration from that comic series for his film.

What we don’t know is where Thor will be at that time. At the end of ‘Avengers: Endgame’, Thor joins the Guardians of the Galaxy, so everything is possible, even that his participation in the film is with a more secondary role. Meanwhile, Valkyrie, whom we saw for the last time as the queen of New Asgard, will finally be openly bisexual (becoming the first character of the LGTBI collective in a Marvel movie) and will be actively looking for a queen to accompany her.

‘Thor 4’ Cast

On ‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘Of course, the God of Thunder himself Chris Hemsworth will be present although, with his character tied to the Guardians of the Galaxy, we still do not have very clear what the weight of Thor will be in this new installment (we talk about weight in the plot, not if Thor Gordo will follow or not).

Tessa Thompson also returns as Valkyrie, gaining prominence. And the craziest, surreal and unexpected comeback is that of Natalie Portman, playing Jane Foster. The famous actress participated in the first two installments of ‘Thor’ but decided to leave Marvel since she does not feel comfortable in films with such a budget and so much green screen. But apparently he has thought about it again, and Marvel has taken the opportunity to bring it back to us.

It will also feature Christian Bale as the main villain of the film. Gorr, the butcher of the gods, is a guy disappointed with the divinities willing to lay waste to Asgard, whatever is currently left of the once powerful kingdom.

Russell crowe, who in an oversight revealed that he will play Zeus, has also been one of the new additions to the cast that will also feature the return of Jaimie alexander like Sif.

Among the Guardians, it seems certain that we will see at least Star-Lord (Chris pratt), Nebula (Karen gillan) and Kraglin (Sean Gunn).

‘Thor 4’ Director

New Zealand director Taika Waititi will repeat as director (and screenwriter) of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘, after the applause of critics and the public that took’ Thor: Ragnarok ‘, one of the favorite films of Marvel fans, which managed to give a new air to the character and, why not, to the entire MCU.

‘Thor 4’ Comic

Since we know that Natalie Portman aka Jane Foster will wield Thor’s hammer in this new installment, it is most likely that the film will be based on the comics of ‘The mighty Thor’.

‘Thor 4’ Trailer

For now we do not have trailer for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’.

‘Thor 4’ Screenshots

For now, the only image we have is the official logo of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, in addition to several images of the presentation of the film at Comic-Con.

