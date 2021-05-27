All about the cost of HBO Max in Mexico and the free content!

New and classic series

– (Courtesy IMDb)

HBO Max will be the home of new series such as the continuation of Sex And The City, the Friends reunion, the Gossip Girl reboot, the Generation series, The Flight Attendant, among others. But there will also be HBO classics like The Sopranos, Girls, Friends, Game of Thrones, among others. And good of the new productions of Max Originals.

Ok, but how much does it cost?

– HBO Max in the standard plan will have a cost of 149 pesos per month for 5 personalized profiles and access in 3 users simultaneously.W

– If you want a mobile plan, designed for individual use on smartphones and tabletsIt has a cost of 99 pesos per month.