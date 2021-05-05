all about the collaboration they will do for this year

“The exhibition will focus on fashion, told through the lens of gender, race and equity, and I’m excited that Instagram is a part of it. I have had a look at the impressive selection that Andrew Bolton is making, “he explained. Eva Chen on Instagram TV.

Hence, in the context of the MET Gala, Instagram will launch a series of videos and content on young, diverse and very talented designers. The curatorship of this exhibition was done by Eva Chen and it will be through Reels and IGTV that we will be able to see them in real time as a preview of the grand gala.