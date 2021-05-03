all about the 4-M voting

This Tuesday, 5,112,658 citizens are called to the polls in the Madrid’s community, some unique elections on this occasion, not only because they are held in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, but also because they are the first to be held on a working day and in advance.

Many are still the doubts of voters about the development of an electoral day where they will be elected to 136 deputies -four more than in the 2019 elections due to the population increase-, which will turn the Madrid Assembly into the autonomous chamber with the most deputies.

Where do I have to vote?

All Madrilenians have received by ordinary mail the census cards indicating the electoral college that corresponds to them and where they have to go to vote. Also in the Electronic Office of the National Institute of Statistics You can consult the address of the electoral college that corresponds to each person, only by entering some information that has to do with the address, such as the street where you reside or the postal code.

In most cases, citizens must go to vote at the same polling stations as usual. However, some people will vary their polling place, since some polling stations have reduced capacity to guarantee distances and avoid crowds.

Hours: from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The polling stations will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Community of Madrid recommends that they go to vote in the strip from 10.00 to 12.00 for those over 65 years old or who have a disability and, where appropriate, their caregivers. In the case of people with coronavirus or suspected of having it, the recommendation is that they go from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

You have to go with a mask

Voters must go to the electoral college with their own mask and will have at the local a surgical whose use is recommended above the one they are wearing at the time. In addition, there will be hydroalcoholic gel and gloves in the centers as additional protection measures. In total, the Community of Madrid has prepared five million surgical masks, 124,000 type FFP2 for the members of the electoral tables and more than 55,000 liters of hydroalcoholic gel.

It is recommended to bring the vote prepared from home

The polling stations will have an entry route and an exit route, as well as markings on the ground indicating the two meters away to be maintained between voters and members of the polling stations, and between the latter among themselves. Voters are encouraged to have their ballot prepared and remain inside the college for only the time required to vote.

Trays to leave the DNI and a room for suspicious cases

To avoid risks, there will be trays at the polling stations for voters to deposit their identification without the need for the members of the polling station to manipulate it, who in turn will have FFP2 masks, a face shield and gloves, although they will not wear protective breastplates.

If any person at the table or voter begins to feel unwell and has symptoms of Covid-19, the person in charge of health security in charge of each electoral college will be notified, who will accompany him to a room where he will remain isolated and, if necessary, the emergency health service will be contacted 112.

There will be no BEing all day

The Madrid City Council will suspend the Regulated Parking Service (SER) during election day, so there will be no payment in any area of ​​the city to park the vehicle. The SER will be operational again on Wednesday in its usual hours, between 9:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m.

It is a weekday, can I ask for work leave to vote?

The law establishes a four-hour paid leave to vote, but only if the working day coincides “practically in its entirety” with the hours of the polling stations. The Article 37 of the Workers’ Statute establishes that employees may be absent from work “for the time essential for the fulfillment of an inexcusable public and personal duty”, in this case, the vote. Said statute does not indicate a specific duration for the permit, but Royal Decree 605/1999 -which regulates electoral processes- provides up to a maximum of four hours. Of course, the worker must present a receipt stating that he has exercised his right to vote. Only those workers whose working hours do not coincide with the opening of the polling stations or do so for a period of less than two hours will not be entitled to this paid leave.

As it is not a school day, can you go with minors?

Yes. According to the clarification sent by the Ministry of Health to the Electoral Board, the access of voters with minors under their charge will be allowed to the voting center, since it is a situation assimilable to voters who need to be accompanied. It so happens that this Tuesday, May 4, will be “unskilled for school purposes” because this is established by Royal Decree 605/1999, of April 16, on the complementary regulation of electoral processes in the event that the elections do not fall on a public holiday.

How many applications are submitted?

Voters will be able to choose between twenty candidates for the Madrid Assembly, five more than in 2019 and seven of them new. Among the candidates that repeat are the six currently represented in the Madrid parliament: PSOE, PP, Ciudadanos, Más Madrid, Vox and United We Can.

How was the vote by mail?

The latest data provided by Correos reveals that more than 211,000 citizens have sent their vote by mail, a figure that represents an increase of 47% compared to the regional and municipal elections of 2019. This figure, however, does not include the votes of people who exercised their right to vote in person last Saturday at post offices.