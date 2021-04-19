All about ‘Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings’

Marvel is always ready to surprise and, after ‘Avengers: Endgame‘, a film that has dominated the headlines in recent years (both before and after the premiere), the studio had a very important challenge: to announce something that promised a future and made us forget what we had seen so far.

And, as always, they have done it again, thanks mainly to a great revelation: the launch of the film ‘Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings’. Shang-Chi is one of Marvel’s lesser-known superheroes. Created by Steve Englehart and Jim Starlin In the 70s, Shang-Chi was going to be a kind of adaptation of ‘Kung Fu’, the mythical TV series starring David Carradine. But, by not obtaining the license, Marvel Comics bought rights to the villain Fu Manchu and decided to create Shang-Chi as his son, who rebelled against his father’s evil legacy. The director of the film, Destin Daniel Cretton, has spoken about the process of creating the film, and warns that they want to escape stereotypes.

“We do not want to contribute to any of those Asian stereotypes that we have seen both in film and in popular culture. We hope to be able to show different views of both Asian-Americans and Chinese-Americans.”

But what is the release date of ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings’? And the synopsis? What comic will the movie be based on? And, most importantly: has Marvel left behind all the stereotypes of the character?

Marvel comics

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ Release Date

The Marvel Movie ‘Shang-Chi: The Legend of the Ten Rings‘had a release date set on February 12, 2021, but due to the Coronavirus crisis, has seen how its premiere has moved to September 3, 2021.

‘Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings’ Synopsis

‘Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings‘It will be a new’ Black Panther ‘for Marvel, giving voice and visibility to the Asian community, as T’Challa did with the African American.

‘Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings‘could be an origin story for the character, since he has not been featured in any MCU movie yet, and he is a fairly unknown superhero to the general public. Surely, the story focuses on showing us the training he has undergone throughout his life until he reaches the final confrontation with his father.

Marvel studios

The main villain will be The Mandarin. We already met a fake version of the Mandarin in ‘Iron Man 3’ (remember Trevor, played by Ben Kingsley?). But this will be the real one. And it is believed that they will change their origin to that of Fu Manchu, the main antagonist of Shang-Chi (and his father). Will El Mandaría be Shang Chi’s new father? The director, Destin Daniel Cretton, seems to want to let us see that this could be the reality:

“It is a very different movie than ‘Just Mercy’, but in the same vein, the aspect emotional and the ideas of companionship, family and connection it’s something that will definitely be a part of this movie. “

But not only that, but he claims that the film will have a very similar tone to the first installment of ‘The Matrix’.

“It has a beautiful style, at the same time naturalistic and earthy, but also elevated, in the best way. And anyone who can shoot The Matrix will do a great job on this film. I think to be the first Asian / Asian American step in the MCU the tone is right. “

‘Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten ringsCast

The cast of ‘Shang-Chi and the legend of the 10 rings’ will lead it Simu liu, who will play Shang-Chi. It will be accompanied by Awkwafina on a character yet to be determined; and by Tony leung, mythical actor of Chinese origin, who will play ‘The Mandarin’. The director of the film talks about Tony Leung like this.

Marvel studios

I think Tony will bring that humanity that we need to the character

‘Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings’ Director

The movie of ‘Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings‘ It is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, author of the film ‘The Lives of Grace’ with Brie Larson.

“It’s very exciting for me to be able to make a movie with so many Asian faces and to be able to see more faces of these characters than we’ve seen before. Growing up, I never had a superhero who was like me and it’s amazing to give a new generation something that I am. I didn’t. I couldn’t be more excited. ”

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ Poster

Marvel studios

