All about season 2

Building on ‘WandaVision’, its less conventional sitcom metafiction, Marvel returned to the global form of threat-fighting with season 1 of ‘Falcon and The Winter Soldier’, a 6-episode limited series.

‘Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ ​​was supposed to be Marvel’s Disney + opening act, paving the way for future series in the franchise, while also closing the door on previous storylines. (The rearrangements due to Covid-19 meant that ‘WandaVision’, which appears to be a unique series, would open the Marvel calendar.) Marvel Studios director Kevin Feige explained in an interview with Variety how ‘Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ ​​would mark the MCU. “The torch was passed from one hero to another at the end of Endgame, and this became an opening of our potential to tell a full story about that.What does it really mean for someone to wear those shoes, and not just someone but a black man. currently?”

The language of the witness pass has given some the impression that ‘Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ ​​will be some kind of one-off series, ending after just one season 1. Other reports are labeling the series as one of several seasons. There are rumors that the show will compete as a “Drama Series” at the Emmys, which perhaps indicates an intention to stick with it.

The show has already introduced several new components, including a potential future anti-hero in John Walker, and two young heroes who may play a role in upcoming ‘Young Avengers’ adaptations: Joaquin Torres (future Falcon) and Eli Bradley (future Patriot). ).

Whether or not ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​continues with new seasons, we can be sure that at least some characters, whom we have only met briefly so far, will play some role in the future.

Here’s what we know right now about ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​season 2.

Will ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​have a season 2?

In that same Variety interview, Anthony Mackie said that so far he has not heard discussions about a season 2. Feige, at the presentation of the Disney + Television Critics Association press tour earlier this year, responded to a question about future seasons of ‘WandaVision’ and said, “I’ve been at Marvel for too long to say a definite no or a definite yes to anything. He went on to explain why Marvel projects – including, we can assume, ‘Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ ​​- are often left in development limbo:

We are developing all of these shows the way we develop our movies; In other words, when we start with a movie, we hope there will be Part 2, we hope there will be Part 3. But we are not taking it into account. Part 1; We are trying to do something that hooks people enough and that people enjoy it enough that they want to visit it again and that the story continues. So that’s the way we’re proceeding on television as well.

The fate of ‘Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ ​​can simply be left to the creative mercurial decisions of the firms. But all the decisions seem to serve the overall expansion of the MCU; If ‘Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ ​​closes more doors than it opens, it can become a one-time series. For now, it is too early to tell.

What would the plot of season 2 be?

There is certainly no shortage of stories to continue. Even after the season finale, there are several lost plots, including Sam’s new role as Captain America, Sharon Carter’s apparent infiltration of SHIELD (as the “Agent of Power”), Valentina’s secret army of black-clad agents. Allegra de Fontaine, the role of John Walker there, and Bucky, I mean, will Bucky ask that bar girl out? People need to know!

Of course, Marvel can easily suspend these storylines for years, coming back to them when they please, so they are no guarantee that we will have a new season. However, the ending may have given us a preview of something like a spin-off. At the end of the episode, the series changed from ‘Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ ​​to ‘Captain America and the Winter Soldier’, which is great, because it means that Sam is now officially Captain America, but also a bit confusing, because Bucky worked so hard all season not to be the Winter Soldier. He cannot escape his past.

The title change could be simply symbolic, or it could pave the way for another season of a slightly different show, just as the end of ‘The Mandalorian’ the Boba Fett spin-off was announced.

Until we have more news, we can still wait for the next MCU series. The next big franchise coming to Disney + will be ‘Loki’ in June, another six-episode broadcast. However, it is rumored that Loki has already been renewed for a second season. Which tells us how connected that series can be to the future of the MCU.

