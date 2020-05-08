The video calls are in fashionAnd the big tech companies are not going to miss the opportunity to get on the bandwagon to avoid that firms like Zoom manage to keep most of the cake. Huawei is one of those who have used the occasion to announce their own video calling app: MeeTime.

And not only its name is reminiscent of a certain video call app created by a certain company based in Cupertino. Both its interface and the format of video calls between two people reminds us in a way of Facetime, although Huawei has wanted to provide its new tool with different quite interesting functions.

The application is integrated by default in EMUI 10.1, the new version of the brand’s software that will gradually reach the different terminals that make up the Huawei mobile catalog.

This is MeeTime, Huawei’s new video calling app

As the company explains on the official EMUI 10.1 page, MeeTime is a video call app that stands out for offer good video quality even in low light environments or when internet connection is poor. These are precisely two of the premises that make Google Duo special, the video call app integrated in the vast majority of Android devices – except, of course, the latest Huawei models.

Among its most interesting functions is the possibility of share screen content with the other participant in the video call. For this, it will be necessary to send an invitation, and that the other person accepts it. Another similar option is the one that allows write notes to share with other members, or even draw on the screen.

However, MeeTime goes further, to the point of wanting to become a Optimal video calling app for different environments, whether for leisure or professionals, thanks to the support for external peripherals. Thanks to compatibility with Drift brand action cameras, it is possible broadcast our sports activities and allow other participants to see them in real time. There is also an option to use MeeTime to issue meetings thanks to the support for ultra wide angle cameras from the Kandao brand.

As I said at the beginning, the app is integrated directly into EMUI 10.1, and works both in smartphones and tablets like on Huawei Vision TV. Initially, the update to the new edition of EMUI will be available for those devices with Kirin 990 processor, so that the models of the Huawei P40 and Mate 30 families will be the first to include MeeTime as the default video call application.

It is unknown whether Huawei will allow MeeTime to be downloaded to other companies’ devices in the future. If so, and in case the app fulfills what it promises, it could become a good alternative to applications such as Google Duo or Apple FaceTime, especially for those owners of Android devices who have not yet found the video call app. definitive.

