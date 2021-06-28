all about his remake live action

All the fashion that we thought we would never wear again always comes back, and the same thing seems to be the case with movies. Disney has seen a gold mine in re-making its most legendary films in real action and is not planning to stop. After ‘Cinderella’, ‘Beauty and the Beast’,‘Dumbo’, ‘Aladdin’, ‘The Lion King’, ‘Mulan’ and ‘Snow White’, now they have company, because ‘The little Mermaid’ it will also return to theaters. The story of the mermaid who wants to be human and falls in love with a prince will have a new version and this is all we know about her.

‘THE SIRENITA’, CAST

Although the first news about this remake of ‘The Little Mermaid’ pointed to Zendaya as the possible candidate to give life to Ariel, it was confirmed that she will be the singer Halle Bailey the one that will finally get into the skin of the marine princess. A totally unexpected (and great) choice, this being the first time that Disney chose a black actress to give life to a character who was originally white.

Along with her, although it was rumored that Disney wanted to have Lady Gaga as the witch Ursula, the role has finally fallen into the hands of Melissa McCarthy, who confirmed it on Ellen’s show.

“I play Ursula, the sea witch, and it’s a lot of fun. Enter the world of Rob marshall it is a dream. I have been in London for a week and have found that I am not normally in a dance camp during that time. He is all the time saying, “Do you want to jump into this forty-foot shell?” and I answer: “Sure! Of course I want to. He’s being very creative. “

Regarding the boy in the movie, it was said that Prince Eric could be Noah Centineo or Harry Styles, but in the end it has been Jonah Hauer-King who got the role of Eric. It has also been reported the possible voices for the characters of Flounder and Scuttle, who would be the actor and actress Jacob Tremblay (‘The Room’) and Awkwafina (‘Crazy Rich Asians’), being Daveed Diggs the one in charge of doubling the crab Sebastian.

LA SIRENITA ‘, CREATIVE TEAM



Rob Marshall has been chosen to direct the film. He already has experience working previously with Disney, since he has directed ‘Chicago’, ‘Into the Woods’ and ‘The Return of Mary Poppins’.

In addition, Variety reported that the script for ‘The Little Mermaid’ has been written by Jane Goldman, responsible for other scripts such as ‘Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children’. And a very important part of Disney movies is music. For this task they will have Alan menken, legendary songwriter who has gifted us with many of the best Disney movie soundtracks, including ‘The Little Mermaid’, ‘Beauty and the Beast’, ‘Aladdin’, ‘Pocahontas’ and ‘Hercules’. But this remake of ‘The Little Mermaid’ will not only include the original songs, it will also feature some new ones, a challenge for which Disney has hired the perfect person: Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of the successful ‘In a New York neighborhood’. After writing songs on ‘Moana’ or starring in ‘The Return of Mary Poppins’, Miranda returns to Disney to go under the sea.’

LA SIRENITA ‘, RELEASE DATE

Disney announced (we do not know if it will comply) that it would release a live action film in the following months: July 2021, October 2021, May 2022, July 2022, October 2022, November 2022, December 2022 and February of 2023.

‘The Little Mermaid’ has already started filming on the Italian island of Sardinia, so it will most likely not be ready before next year. Still, there is no confirmed release date yet.

‘THE LITTLE MERMAID’, SYNOPSIS

At the moment nothing has been said about it, but we suppose that this new version of ‘The Little Mermaid’ will tell us the story already known (and loved) by all of us. In the film we will meet Ariel, daughter of King Triton, a mermaid princess with many concerns. When her birthday party is about to take place, the young woman’s greatest illusion is to be able to know the world of human beings. With the help of the witch Úrsula, Ariel manages to rise to the surface, where she saves a beautiful prince from drowning, whose ship has just been wrecked, with whom she falls madly in love and with whom she will not want to be separated.

‘LA SIRENITA’, TRAILER – IMAGES



Some media, such as JustJaredJr., Have already published the first images of the shoot, in which we can see Halle Bailey in Ariel’s skin, recreating the sequence in which the protagonist makes a suit with a rope and candles for later hide in a wagon.

