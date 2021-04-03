all about his Netflix series

David lynch works on a series for Netflix called ‘Wisteria‘Some clues make us think it might be about one of the characters in’Twin peaks‘Owls are not what they seem.

David lynch It does not stop even in the middle of the pandemic. The exalted artist, far from retiring after having premiered his magnum opus in 2017 with ‘Twin Peaks: The Return‘, took advantage of the confinement to create a channel in which he reports the weather in California, remains immersed in his workshop on a daily basis, offers advice to look to the future with optimism and, it seems, is close to switching to the streaming giant after the good reception of ‘What Did Jack Do?‘.

“There are all kinds of rumors. All these rumors are flying, but I can tell you that nothing is happening about it. It is a rumor that, even if it were true, nothing would be happening, “Lynch assured THR a long time ago before Jennifer lynch, his daughter, made us all very nervous with a post in which he indicated: “Someone we know who is ‘in the know’ has just released something very interesting about the future of ‘Twin Peaks’”.

“There could be things coming up that may mean I have to spend less time on the channel,” the dreamer mysteriously commented to The Daily Beast in a terse statement.

Different sources have been warning for a year about an open casting process for a project headed by Lynch but, in recent months, everything took weight when a leak pointed out that the filmmaker was actually preparing a series for Netflix called ‘Wisteria‘.

There is no official confirmation on the subject but, in the case of Lynch, the official and the unofficial can be mixed like dreams and reality, bringing a new point of view in which, in reality, what matters is how comforting it is. it’s a good dark coffee, like a moonless night.

With this in mind, and a good collection of articles from enthusiasts desperate to start acting like the Bob of this new experience, here we make clear everything we can report and invent about ‘Wisteria‘ Until now.

HECTOR MATAGetty Images

Wisteria, walk with me

Wisteria is, according to Wikipedia, “a genus with nine species of climbing plants. They are native to eastern Australia and East Asian countries such as China, Korea and Japan ”.

Does the title have something to do with its plant meaning? Although all the clues lead us there, it seems weird. As beautiful as the wisteria may be, it looks more like the name of something else and, given the dream, why not a street? After all, we are talking about the creator of ‘Mulholland Drive‘(2001).

On the other hand, the project has also been spoken of as’Unrecorded Night‘, but it seems that this possibility has become less pervasive among the fandom.

Where were we?

Let’s go back for a moment to Lynch himself and his future relationship with audiovisuals according to himself. Discarded the feature film after its disenchantment with the industry since ‘Inland empire‘(2006), the series seemed a possible way out and, once they returned to the small screen, why not insist on what makes us so happy?

Initially, Mark frost He expressed himself in favor of returning to ‘Twin peaks‘and Lynch closed in band. Soon after, we learned that the good of Kyle MacLachlan he would be happy to come back if he got the call from the boss, and finally Lynch began to see the matter with different eyes.

At a question session in Los Angeles, an attendee told the filmmaker if he would like to continue Carrie Page’s story. The answer was ‘lyncher than Lynch’: “He’s calling, but there are many disturbances.”

Youtube

Carrie Page: Laura Palmer turns the page

Carrie Page, for the clueless, is the character played by Sheryl lee (aka Laura Palmer, aka Maddy Ferguson), who we met getting quite upset with Special Agent Dale Cooper in the last chapter of the series’ return.

Carrie lives in Odessa, Texas, and works at a coffee shop until a troubled affair makes her want to leave town. It ends, of course, facing the echoes of another reality, but what if it is time to know its history?

More insightful people than the one writing this have discovered that there is indeed a street called Wisteria in Odessa. Willing to undo the mess, we discovered in Google Maps that it is not only true, but if one visits the so-called South Wisteria Avenue they will run into an electric pole, the veins through which everything that has been told us so far passes .

Google

This desolate landscape (on which we are going to speculate as if we had an idea of ​​what we are talking about) reminds us that Lynch has given up. Now everything is desert, a wasteland and gigantic wasteland in which violence won because we allowed ourselves to be seduced by the culprit and murder while we ignored the important thing: who was Laura Palmer?

Carrie Page’s story starts from the absurdity of a fiction as unpleasant and full of horrors as the reality of the most pessimistic, but what if Lynch really hasn’t given up? What if you have seen that, from that ranch in the middle of nowhere, and with the dead behind you, the story of Carrie Page can serve as a new antidote? Will Carrie be more effective than Laura? After all, Lynch is but the most unrepentant of optimists.

Is it about the bunny?

“If I ever get lost, I hope you are the man they send for me,” says Agent Cooper to a young Hawk who, just over 25 years later, had to fulfill his task.

We, who are more Lucy-like, continue to gather evidence that seems to fit the theory in which we want to believe and, willing to link ‘Wisteria‘with that story that changed television (twice), we also enclose an interview in which the maker talks about his idea of ​​“continuing a story”, a recent image of the Instagram of Michael Horse in which Andy shuts up Hawk and two tickets of Kyle MacLachlan that give meaning to this article and that make its editor get up every day: in the first one, ensuring that that morning he was “definitely thinking about donuts”. In the second, without ties, Wisteria.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io