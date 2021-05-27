All about HBO Max in Latin America: date, prices and content

HBO Max expands to Latin America. So did he know WarnerMedia, enabling a page dedicated to those interested in this new streaming platform. The announcement occurs one month before the activation of the service for the region, scheduled for the June 29.

The objective is to attract new subscribers, taking into account that this service was not available for Latin America. Although HBO Max is not a new platform in the streaming war, the service was only available for the United States, after being launched on May 27, 2020.

HBO Max can be enjoyed in more than ten Latin American countries. The platform offers different plans and promotions. They are aimed at various membership periods and reception devices. We tell you everything you need to know about the service.

What is HBO Max?

WarnerMedia is a conglomerate that has a wide number of divisions and media that include various information and entertainment broadcasting companies. HBO Max integrates, with the backing of the brand HBO –One of the most prestigious production companies in the world– the different contents of WarnerMedia.

This includes productions such as: The Lord of the rings, Friends, Space Jam, Game of Thrones, The Powerpuff Girls, Looney Tunes, Wonder Woman, Batman, the rest of DC Universe and a sea of ​​programs and films for all types of audiences. According to what was announced, this content can be viewed with audios and subtitles in Spanish, English and Portuguese.

In its own way, WarnerMedia does what it already did The Walt Disney Company with the creation of Disney Plus. Companies are betting on having their own space in which they can directly manage their content. Thus they can compete with services such as Netflix Y Prime Video, for example.

What does HBO Max offer for Latin America?

The companies (and content) that will be on HBO Max are TNT, truTV, Max Originals, DC, CNN, TBS, cartoon Network, Adult swin, Warner Bros Y HBO. There are two modes of membership, standard and mobile.

The standard option It allows:

Four device options: mobile, computer, television and tablet. Access from three devices at the same time. Configuration of up to five profiles Content download Playback in HD and 4K resolution.

The mobile option offers:

Two device options: mobile and tablet. Standard playback, adjusted to the characteristics of the device. Content download. Access limited to a single device.

How much does it cost and what are the plans?

Warner Bros.

The platform offers, through its website, the possibility of subscribe for a month, three months and a year. These options are available for Argentina, Uruguay, Bolivia, Peru, Chile, Paraguay, Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala. Three-month and one-year packages offer discounts relative to monthly membership. Current costs according to the HBO Max page are as follows:

Argentina

The standard monthly package HBO Max for Argentina has a cost of $ 322.56 per month. The option monthly mobile standard It is worth $ 218.90 per month.

The standard service for three months equals $ 871.34. This means that the monthly value of that plan would be $ 290.45. In the case of mobile option, the total value of the three months is $ 590.95 (monthly value of $ 196.95 per month).

The annual subscription for the standard service it has a total value of $ 2,737.80. The month of service would be equal to $ 228.15. The mobile service it has a total cost of $ 1832.17 per year (monthly value of $ 151.93).

Mexico

The monthly option HBO Max’s standard for Mexico has a value of $ 149.00. The mobile standard mode It costs $ 99.00.

The option of three months of standard service worth $ 399.00 (monthly value of $ 133.00). On the other hand, the mobile service It has a total value for the three months of $ 269.00 (monthly value of $ 89.67).

The package of twelve months in the standard mode It has a total value of $ 1,249 (monthly value of $ 104.08). The mobile alternative It has a total cost of $ 829 (monthly value of $ 69.08).

Colombia

In the case of Colombia, the HBO Max service will cost $ 19,900.00, in the monthly standard modality. In the case of the alternative mobile standard, the value is $ 13,900.00.

The alternative of three months of standard service It has a total cost of $ 52,900.00 (monthly value of $ 17,633.33). The mobile service It costs $ 37,900.00 ($ 12,633.33 monthly value).

The service annual standard It has a total cost of $ 169,900.00 (monthly value of $ 14,158.33). The mobile option worth $ 119,900.00 for twelve months (monthly value of $ 9,991.67).

chili

Chilean users have the option monthly standard for a value of $ 6,900.00 Chilean. The option mobile standard It has a cost of $ 4,900.00 Chilean.

The subscription standard for three months It has a total value of $ 18,900.00 (monthly value of $ 6,300.00). On the other hand, the mobile option has a total cost of $ 13,500.00 (monthly value of $ 4,500.00).

The service annual standard It has a total value of $ 58,900.00 (monthly value of $ 4,908.33). The mobile option worth $ 41,900.00 (monthly value of $ 3,491.67).

Uruguay

In the case of Uruguay, interested users will be able to enjoy the service monthly standard for $ 299.00. Instead, the service mobile standard worth $ 199.00.

People residing in Uruguay interested in the plan three-month standard, they must pay a total of $ 799.00 (monthly value of $ 266.33). The mobile alternative It has a total value of $ 539.00 (monthly value of $ 179.67).

The annual subscription for the standard service it costs, in total, $ 2,499.00 (monthly value of $ 208.25). For its part, mobile option It has a total cost of $ 1699.00 (monthly value of $ 141.58).

To know the value of the plans in other countries, it is recommended to visit the HBO Max page. These values ​​are presented as “advance payments”. They may vary for those who subscribe after June 29 of this year, when the service will be available for the entire region.

The fate of HBO Go

What will happen to current HBO GO and HBO Premium subscribers? According to information from Camera in Hand, they will become part of the HBO Max services, because the other alternatives will cease to exist to be integrated.

Read this too …