All about Ford’s new VW-based SUV

Ford activates the electric turbo. As a result of an agreement with Volkswagen, the brand will launch a new compact SUV based on its MEB platform for electric cars in 2023 at the latest.

April 9, 2021 (12:20 CET)

Everything we know about the new compact SUV that Ford will launch based on VW. Source: AMS.

Ford begins to gradually leave combustion behind. If the company announced a few days ago that in 2030 its entire range will be electric, now we are getting to know new details of its commercial strategy. Once the new Mustang Mach-E, its first 100% electric SUV, in the coming months new models will continue to arrive.

This is how our German colleagues from Auto Motor Und Sport. The prestigious publication has published the first pictures of a new compact SUV that Ford is already developing to put on the market in 2023 at the latest. At the moment, the model has the camouflaged bodywork, but without a doubt it is a clear indication that the plans are well advanced.

Ford will launch a second electric SUV after the Mustang Mach-E.

The great novelty of the launch of this new SUV is that, for the first time, will be born from the development agreed with Volkswagen. Ford did not want to delay launches by creating a new 100% electric modular architecture of its own, so it has reached an agreement with VW to be able to use its MEB, from which the models already come out ID.3, ID.4 or Skoda Enyaq.

For this, the factory Cologne will be in charge of producing this new SUV, after an investment of 1,000 million dollars for the development of new electrical products. The new SUV could replace the current Fiesta, although we believe that the MEB platform is too big for it. At the moment, from Germany they are also speculating with this option.

The Cologne factory will be key in Ford’s electrification strategy.

In any case, what is certain is that it will reach the range this new 100% electric SUV that will show some of the novelties and design lines already seen in the new Mustang Mach-E. “The race to electrify Europe is in full swing and the Ford Cologne Electrification Center will design and build our future electric vehicles for customers across Europe,” he confirmed. Stuart Rowley, Ford President Europe.

The new SUV is planned production of about 600,000 units over the entire life cycle, as reported from Germany. At the moment there is not much more information, but development is already accelerating, so we will be able to give you new data very soon.