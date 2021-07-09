All about Dua Lipa’s first film, and with Henry Cavill

Also in Argylle will be Catherine O’Hara (My Poor Little Angel and Schitt’s Creek), Bryan Cranston, Sam Rockwell and Bryce Dallas Howard. The best part is that Dua Lipa will also make original music for the film. Between the costumes, the music, and the characters, I can’t wait to see this.

Dua will do both the soundtrack and the score of the film. So in this sense he also scales a level, as it will be the first time he has made a film to music. The interpreter of ‘Levitating’ confirmed her participation with a tweet.