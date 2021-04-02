All about ‘Coronavac’, the vaccine of the Chinese pharmaceutical Sinovac that wants to produce 2,000 million doses a year

The Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech announced this Friday that it will double the production of its vaccines against Covid-19 to reach 2,000 million annual doses. The serum, called ‘CoronaVac‘, it is already being administered in more than 20 countries around the world; including China, which, apart from Sinovac, has given the green light to inoculation of three other vaccines (two from Sinopharm and one from Cansino) and has already injected around 80 million doses among its inhabitants.

Although it has not yet been authorized by either the World Health Organization (WHO) or the European Medicines Agency (EMA), both bodies are reviewing the effectiveness and safety of this serum to start the approval process.

“It is in the final stages of review.”WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris said in early March. More recently, this Wednesday the president of the Group of Experts for Strategic Advice (SAGE), Alejandro Cravioto, assured that the two Chinese vaccines that are being analyzed -Sinovac and Sinopharm- “have levels of efficacy consistent with WHO requirements”, so they could recommend its emergency use in this month of April.

And it is that “the more vaccines the better”; or so Emer Cooke, director of the EMA, said in an interview with RNE. “We are in talks with the producers of Sinovac”He confirmed, anticipating that, just as the effectiveness of the Russian vaccine is already being analyzed, they hope to do the same with the Chinese one.

How does it work?

Basically, what it does is teach the immune system to make antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. How? Injecting an inactivated virus into the body. It is a traditional mechanism used for decades in the development of other vaccines, such as polio, rabies or hepatitis A.

In this specific case, the investigatorss cultured the coronavirus in monkey kidney cells and they treated it with a series of chemical compounds that prevent the replication of the virus and stimulate the body’s immune response

Thus, the inactivated virus is injected into the patient (in two doses) so that it generates antibodies against Covid-19 and knows how to fight the disease in case of infection.

How effective is it?

Several clinical studies have been carried out that have shown different effectiveness rates. The last one, finished in Turkey, proved to be 83.5% effective in preventing infections and 100% in preventing coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths. Although this percentage is still high, it is lower than the one announced in December by the Turkish Minister of Health, Fahrettin Koca, who considered a vaccine efficacy of 91.25%. Thus, they reduced the effectiveness rate after expanding the number of volunteers in the third phase of clinical trials (from 1,322 volunteers to 11,308).

Lower was the efficacy demonstrated in a study developed in Brazil where, after first reporting a 78% effectiveness rate, they dropped the percentage in January to a 50.38% by including more participants as well. On the other hand, preliminary data in Indonesia they gave him a 65.3%. It should be borne in mind that the WHO requires a minimum rate of 50% to approve vaccines, which is why a comprehensive review is being carried out to determine a definitive efficacy figure before approving it.

Does it work with variants of the virus?

According to the Brazilian Butantan Institute -which develops the vaccine together with the Chinese laboratory Sinovac- CoronaVac is effective against British, South African and Brazilian variants.

This was stated on March 11 by the director of the Institute, Diman Covas, who had previously announced the effectiveness against those of the United Kingdom and South Africa. “We already knew that the antibodies produced by the Butantan Institute vaccine were effective against the British and South African variants. Now, the study conducted in partnership with USP shows that the vaccine is also effective against the P.1 and P.2 variants. Therefore, we are facing a vaccine that is effective to protect against the variants that are circulating at the moment “, he assured in statements to the media collected by the Brazilian government news agency.

Two injections and easy storage

The complete guideline has a total of two doses, to be inoculated between 28 and 35 days apart. It is 14 days after that second injection when immunity is acquired.

In addition, it has the advantage that it does not need deep freezing, which will facilitate its transport to any country. Specifically, it requires temperatures of 2-8 degrees for its conservation.

What are the side effects?

As is the case in general with other vaccines, Sinovac’s has injection site pain, fatigue, and headache. Likewise, there may be cases of nausea, diarrhea, myalgia, chills, loss of appetite, cough, arthralgia, itching, rhinorrhea and nasal congestion.

In which countries is it being administered?

So far, the Sinovac vaccine has received approval from emergency use or marketing authorization in more than 30 countries; although at the moment is being administered in about 20, including China.

Most of it is being injected into countries of Latin America (Uruguay, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Brazil, Ecuador, El Salvador), but other countries such as Turkey, Ukraine, Malaysia or the Philippines too they are immunizing their population with this serum.