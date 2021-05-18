All about Bridgerton’s spinoff about Queen Charlotte on Netflix

If Carlota appears white in the historical paintings, they point out that it is because of the bleaching of artists. “Alfonso III of Portugal conquered a small city called Faro from the Moors,” US historian Mario De Valdes told The Washington Post. “Demanded the daughter [del gobernador] as a lover. She had three children with her. “And according to Valdes, one of these children married Queen Charlotte’s family.

Queen Charlotte (1744-1818). Born Carlota Sofía of Mecklenburg-Strelitz. Portrait from 1762 (Granger / Shutterstock)

In short, it indicates that Carlota is a descendant of Margarita de Castro y Sousa, who comes from a “black branch of the Portuguese royal house.” As for the premiere of the series, perhaps it will not be very soon, since they will premiere the second season of Bridgerton first. So we will have to wait a while.