Karol G seems to have a rather particular talent for cooking, and he demonstrated it with this incredible photo on his Twitter. All a Master Chef!

April 08, 20209: 38 AM

Karol G Apparently he has a very particular talent for cooking, and he demonstrated it with this incredible photo on his Twitter. All one Master Chef!

It turns out that this Colombian doll has had a lot of time these days to experiment at home and do activities that she usually can’t when on tour.

We already saw her in her most recent music video “Follow”, which stars with her boyfriend, Anuel AA, all the things they do together The perfect match!

We even saw a couple of scenes in the kitchen, but what we didn’t know is that the interpreter of “Tusa” doesn’t know how to prepare a dish at all.

In the hilarious image, Karol G scoffs at herself and her apparent inability to concinate. Poor Anuel AA, what awaits you!

.